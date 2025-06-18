Russell Crowe Leads Star-Studded Thriller ‘Nuremberg’ Acquired by Sony

In a significant acquisition, Sony Pictures Classics has secured the rights to James Vanderbilt’s highly anticipated thriller, Nuremberg. This captivating film, featuring renowned actors Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, and Michael Shannon, is set to hit theaters nationwide on November 7, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the historic Nuremberg Trials. Offering a riveting exploration of post-war justice, Nuremberg promises to engage audiences with its powerful narrative and stellar performances.

Plot and Historical Relevance

Nuremberg, adapted from Jack El-Hai’s book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, delves into the true events surrounding the Nuremberg Trials, where Allied forces sought justice against the fallen Nazi regime. Rami Malek stars as American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, who evaluates the mental fitness of Nazi prisoners for trial. The film captures his intense psychological duel with Hermann Göring, portrayed by Russell Crowe, offering a gripping portrayal of these momentous events.

All-Star Ensemble Cast

Alongside Malek, Crowe, and Shannon, Nuremberg boasts an exceptional supporting cast that includes Richard E. Grant, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien, Colin Hanks, Lydia Peckham, Wrenn Schmidt, Lotte Verbeek, and Andreas Pietschmann. Their collective talent enhances the film’s narrative depth, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Director’s Vision and Industry Reception

James Vanderbilt, known for his work on Truth, expresses his excitement about collaborating with Sony Pictures Classics, a studio recognized for championing profound films. Vanderbilt highlights the film’s exploration of “the fragile boundary between justice and vengeance,” emphasizing the enduring relevance of the Nuremberg Trials as they approach their 80th anniversary. This compelling story is expected to resonate widely with modern audiences.

Production and Development

Under the production banner of Mythology Entertainment, Nuremberg was meticulously developed over ten years, starting with the acquisition of rights in 2011. Key producers include Richard Saperstein, Bradley J. Fischer, and several others, with financing from Bluestone Entertainment and partners. WME Independent managed the worldwide rights, facilitating the deal with Sony Pictures Classics.

The anticipation surrounding James Vanderbilt’s thriller Nuremberg is palpable, with its release poised to captivate viewers and stimulate discussions about justice, memory, and history. As the anniversary of the Nuremberg Trials approaches, this film seeks to reexamine one of history’s most critical confrontations with evil.