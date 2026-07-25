Tony Romo Faces Legal Troubles After OWI Arrest

Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports NFL analyst, is encountering legal issues following an arrest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Details of the Arrest

The incident took place on July 23, when Romo was pulled over around 6:18 p.m. local time. According to the Milwaukee County arrest report obtained by E! News, he performed poorly on the standard field sobriety tests conducted by the police. Consequently, he was taken into custody, booked, and later released.

Charge Information

Romo faces a charge of operating while impaired (OWI), which marks his first offense. In Wisconsin, this type of charge is not recognized as a criminal offense, typically resulting in a fine ranging from $150 to $300, as reported by local outlet WISN 12.

Court Appearance Scheduled

The former athlete is scheduled to appear in court to address the charge on September 21. E! News has reportedly reached out to Romo’s representatives for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

Tournament Participation Prior to Arrest

Interestingly, just hours before his arrest, the 46-year-old was participating in the Wisconsin Amateur Championship golf tournament. During the event, he expressed his enthusiasm for both golf and football, highlighting his passion for sports beyond his football career.