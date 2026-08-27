Tim Curry's Most Memorable Screen Performances That Captivate

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Tim Curry’s unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic *The Rocky Horror Picture Show* remains iconic. As the gender-nonconforming alien mad scientist, Curry brings a thrilling blend of charisma and menace, enrapturing audiences with his double-entendres and flamboyant performance. His lip-smacking delivery of the musical’s catchy lyrics encapsulates sexual confidence, making it impossible to forget that this role, though revisited by many actors, is indelibly linked with Curry.

Legend (1985)

In Ridley Scott’s visually stunning fantasy film *Legend*, Curry takes on the formidable role of the Lord of Darkness. As he menaces Tom Cruise’s innocent forest child and kidnaps a princess, Curry fills the screen with his larger-than-life presence. His physicality and unique ability to portray outsized characters shine, making the role a highlight of his illustrious career.

Clue (1985)

Curry’s deft blend of charm and wit shines through in *Clue*, where he plays Wadsworth, the clever butler navigating the chaos of a murder-mystery comedy. With a script influenced by Tom Stoppard and inspired by the beloved board game, Curry’s self-amused smile and debonair manner elevate the film, allowing him to stay one step ahead of the mayhem.

It (1990)

Tim Curry’s portrayal of Pennywise in the television adaptation of Stephen King’s *It* left an indelible mark on audiences, instilling a fear of clowns in an entire generation. As a shapeshifting child-murdering entity, Curry skillfully used his theatrical background, complete with clown makeup, to balance charm with terrifying menace, solidifying Pennywise as one of his most memorable characters.

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)