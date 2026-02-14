Three Detained, Yet Nancy Guthrie Case Remains Without Arrests

In a perplexing development in the Nancy Guthrie case, law enforcement efforts continue without resolution. Despite a significant operation resulting in three detentions, no arrests have been made, leaving the community anxious for answers. The mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains unsolved, maintaining public interest and concern.

Operation in Tucson Yields No Arrests

On Friday night, a SWAT team moved into action at a residence in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping. Despite detaining three individuals, authorities announced on Saturday that they were unable to make any arrests in connection to the case.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a home located less than two miles from Guthrie’s residence. According to NewsNation, those detained included a man and a woman, possibly related as mother and son. A second man was also detained after being pulled over while driving to the residence.

Continued Investigation and Community Alert

The joint investigation between local authorities and the FBI remains active, though details have been scarce. “Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case,” stated the Pima County Sheriff’s Office on social media. Sheriff Chris Nanos reiterated to NewsNation’s Brian Entin, “Just tracking down leads. No arrests. And no signs of Nancy.”

Officials have yet to disclose what specific lead guided the SWAT operation. Earlier this week, a similar operation led to the brief detention of a deliveryman named Carlos, who was released without charges.

Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance: An Ongoing Mystery

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for nearly two weeks. It’s believed she was forcibly taken from her home by a masked individual, as indicated by doorbell camera footage. Her last sighting was on January 31, and concerningly, she is without her essential daily medication.

The FBI has heightened the urgency of the search by offering a $100,000 reward for information that could lead to Nancy’s whereabouts. As the case unfolds, the community stays on high alert, hoping for a breakthrough.