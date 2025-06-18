This Week’s Must-Watch Movies Lighting Up Theaters

As the warmth of summer intensifies, movie theaters are buzzing with anticipation as an exciting lineup of new films hit the big screen. This week, a diverse array of genres awaits moviegoers, from spine-chilling zombie thrillers to charming animated adventures. For those looking to enjoy a cinematic experience, the latest releases in theaters promise something for everyone, ensuring an engaging escape from the everyday routine.

Blockbuster Thrills with “28 Years Later”

Leading the pack for the third weekend of June is Sony Pictures’ highly anticipated “28 Years Later.” This film marks the latest installment in the revered “28 Days Later” franchise. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, and Alfie Williams, the movie follows a father and son as they venture off the mainland. Their mission uncovers haunting secrets and unimaginable horrors in a world overrun by infected, offering audiences a heart-pounding ride.

An Intergalactic Adventure with “Elio”

In a delightful turn for family audiences, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios unveil “Elio,” an animated escapade opening globally this weekend. The story revolves around an 11-year-old boy who accidentally becomes Earth’s ambassador after coming into contact with aliens. As Elio navigates an intergalactic crisis, he must forge new alliances and uncover his path in an unfamiliar universe, promising a heartwarming and thrilling journey for viewers.

Exploring a Variety of Cinematic Treats

Aside from these two major releases, several other films are set to entice moviegoers. Magenta Light Studios’ “Bride Hard” brings a comedic action twist, while “Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore” from Kino Lorber offers a more intimate and limited release. Fans of indie films might find “Don’t Tell Larry” by Level 33 Entertainment intriguing, along with H20 Studios’ suspenseful “Animal.”

Music lovers and documentary enthusiasts can look forward to “Harley Flanagan: Wired for Chaos,” released by Lightyear Entertainment. For those seeking feel-good vibes, “Everything Is Going To Be Great” by Lionsgate and “High Five” from Well Go USA Entertainment provide uplifting options. Lastly, “Familiar Touch” by Music Box Films, and “The Queen of My Dreams” from WILLA cater to niche audiences looking for a unique cinematic experience.

Whether you’re a fan of adrenaline-pumping action, heartwarming stories, or thought-provoking documentaries, this week’s new movies out now in theaters offer a captivating lineup. Grab your popcorn and enjoy the show!