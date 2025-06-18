Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Challenges ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Reign

The box office is heating up as audiences anticipate a thrilling showdown between three diverse contenders. In the spotlight are Disney and Pixar’s animated feature “Elio,” Sony’s post-apocalyptic thriller “28 Years Later,” and Universal’s much-anticipated live-action remake of “How to Train Your Dragon.” With “How to Train Your Dragon” currently holding the top position, industry watchers are eager to see how these films will fare in a dynamic box office environment. The main keyword here is “Box Office: 28 Years Later,” as this battle for audience attention unfolds.

Challenging the Dragon

As the reigning champion of last weekend with an impressive $84.6 million, “How to Train Your Dragon” is expected to maintain its hold at the top, despite a projected 50% drop to $40 million-$43 million for its second weekend. The film has already amassed a global total of $206 million, showcasing its widespread appeal. With its enchanting storyline and beloved characters, “How to Train Your Dragon” is well-positioned to keep audiences captivated for another week.

The Race for Second Place

The competition for the runner-up spot is fierce, with “Elio” aiming for a debut of $25 million to $30 million and “28 Years Later” targeting $28 million to $30 million. Although predictions vary, some estimates suggest “Elio” might fall short of $25 million, while “28 Years Later” could exceed expectations with over $35 million. This box office battle is not only a test for these films but also a reflection of shifting audience preferences.

“Elio”: A Pixar Innovation Test

Directed by a team including Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, and Adrian Molina, “Elio” is an ambitious Pixar project featuring an imaginative story about a young boy mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to an alien race. With a production cost of $150 million, the film must perform well to avoid being Pixar’s weakest debut in decades. To succeed, “Elio” aims for $30 million domestically and $45 million globally, a tall order but achievable with its unique appeal.

“28 Years Later”: A Zombie Resurgence

“28 Years Later” seeks to reignite interest in the franchise, boasting the largest debut in its series history. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, this sequel follows survivors battling a mutated virus. The film’s strong narrative and loyal fanbase could see it not only topping its trilogy but also becoming a new zombie classic. With an expected overseas earning of $28 million to $30 million, the film is poised for a solid opening weekend.

Box Office Outlook

While the box office has improved since last year, it’s still catching up to pre-pandemic figures. Upcoming releases like “F1,” “Jurassic World Rebirth,” and “Superman” promise to sustain the upward trend. As cinema owners hope for a record-breaking summer, the spotlight is firmly on “Box Office: 28 Years Later,” “Elio,” and “How to Train Your Dragon” as they battle for entertainment supremacy.