Jeremiah Fraites to Score Lionsgate’s ‘The Long Walk’ Film

Lionsgate’s eagerly anticipated film, “The Long Walk,” will feature a haunting score composed by Jeremiah Fraites, of The Lumineers fame. This collaboration marks Fraites’ debut in feature film scoring, adding another dimension to his eclectic musical career. Known for his captivating compositions, Fraites brings his musical ingenuity to the Stephen King-inspired thriller, directed by Francis Lawrence and set for a September 12 nationwide release. The film’s intense narrative explores themes that challenge audiences to consider extreme limits, making Fraites’ composition central to its emotional resonance.

The Artistic Vision Behind “The Long Walk”

“The Long Walk,” directed by Francis Lawrence, promises a gripping exploration of the human spirit under duress. Based on Stephen King’s novel, the film’s storyline compels viewers to reflect on endurance in the face of insurmountable challenges. Fraites, a key figure in crafting the film’s atmosphere, expresses how pivotal orchestral elements like strings and piano were in capturing the thematic essence of this eerie journey. His score becomes an integral part of blending horror with the intricate bonds forming among the characters, reflecting the novel’s deep emotional layers.

A Creative Reunion

Francis Lawrence and Jeremiah Fraites share a creative history that traces back to “Catching Fire,” where The Lumineers contributed to the soundtrack. This past collaboration provided a foundation of mutual respect and trust, paving the way for Fraites’ role in “The Long Walk.” Lawrence recalls their earlier connection with fondness, noting how Fraites’ solo projects conveyed the depth and style needed for this film. This continuity of artistic partnership ensures a score that complements the director’s vision while enhancing the film’s chilling narrative.

Fraites’ Excitement and Gratitude

The opportunity to score “The Long Walk” stands as a significant milestone in Fraites’ career. “I’m forever grateful to Roy Lee and Francis for the opportunity to write my first feature film score,” Fraites shares, expressing his enthusiasm and appreciation for being part of such a significant project. His excitement reflects his admiration for Lawrence’s body of work, making this collaboration a dream realized. This chance to contribute to a cinematic adaptation of Stephen King’s work aligns seamlessly with Fraites’ passion for narrative-driven music.

Jeremiah Fraites: A Versatile Composer

Jeremiah Fraites, co-founder of the iconic band The Lumineers, is renowned for his musical versatility, blending classical and ambient influences. His solo albums, “Piano Piano” and “Piano Piano 2,” have dominated the classical crossover charts, showcasing his ability to transcend genres. Beyond his work with The Lumineers, Fraites has made significant contributions to other mediums, such as the documentary “Here. Is. Better.” His knack for crafting emotive soundscapes makes him the perfect fit for a film that seeks to explore the limits of human endurance and connection.