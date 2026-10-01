Theo James Reacts to Meghan Markle's Role in 'The Gentlemen'





As Meghan Markle’s return to the UK sparked fresh rumors about her joining Netflix’s hit series, “The Gentlemen,” one of the show’s stars, Theo James, has expressed skepticism regarding her potential casting. Speaking after the premiere of the second season, James emphasized that he does not expect Markle, best known for her role in “Suits,” to become a part of the show’s upcoming third season.

Theo James Says It’s ‘Unlikely’ That Meghan Markle Will Join ‘The Gentlemen’

Getty Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

During the premiere event for “The Gentlemen” season two on September 2, James spoke with Deadline about the ongoing speculation surrounding Markle’s involvement. “I think that’s unlikely,” he stated. He elaborated that with season three not yet in production, his focus remains on the current promotion for season two. “In reality, we haven’t even started Season 3. I want to concentrate on Season 2 – the thing that’s coming out right now,” he added.

Previously, in an interview with Town & Country, James referred to the rumors as “a lot of hot air.” He emphasized that the main goal is to attract viewers to season two, with plans for season three still in the conceptual phase. “We have the overarching ambition of where we’re going to go… but in terms of the minutiae, I mean, it’s still very much up in the air,” he remarked.

The Actor Also Discussed Changes in Season 2

In his interview, James also revealed significant changes for the second season, particularly the new setting in Italy, a departure from the first season’s backdrop in England. “I was a little reticent at first when we started discussing the idea of Italy,” he admitted. While open to the idea of a fresh location, he expressed concerns about the abundance of Italian mafia-themed portrayals in cinema. However, he appreciates the potential depth that Italian culture and its romanticism could bring to the storyline, noting, “In Guy’s realm, and with Bene and all the great Italian actors, there’s an element of class there, and there’s a great romanticism to it, and that’s one thing we haven’t seen before: the romance of it.”

The Timeline of Events Surrounding Meghan Markle’s Rumored Casting

Getty Theo James

Rumors regarding Markle’s potential casting began circulating in late August, prompting reports from Deadline that she was in talks to join the ensemble alongside James. The Hollywood Reporter later confirmed that Markle was in “advanced discussions” to secure a role, hinting at a likely casting. However, on August 22, Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown reported that these discussions had stalled, with any offer extended to Markle reportedly withdrawn due to backlash surrounding her potential involvement.