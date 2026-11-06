The Unseen Impact of Technology from Mines to Click-Workers

The conversation surrounding artificial intelligence often exists in a realm of abstraction, seemingly detached from the tangible realities that enable its operation. Director Jannes Callens aims to bridge this gap with his documentary, “The Technological Sublime,” which is set to make its debut at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) in Taipei. The film undertakes a journey through the extensive physical supply chain that powers AI, mapping its journey from quartz mines in the Appalachian Mountains to chip manufacturing plants in Taiwan, lithium fields in Chile, undersea cables, and even the click-workers in Kenya.

The Hidden Costs of AI

Callens emphasizes the human and ecological costs underlying the myth of “green” AI. “I have a fascination with subjects that are hard to visualize,” he explains. “People tend to talk about AI as if it were something very abstract and invisible, but after doing some research, it became clear to me that there is a very tangible ecosystem behind it.” His quest for a more grounded understanding of AI was sparked by the realization that online images predominantly depict humanlike robots, obscuring the less visible yet critical aspects of technology’s foundation.

A Nuanced Perspective

“This film is first and foremost a work of art that gives me the opportunity to tackle an interesting subject in a truly audiovisual way,” Callens states. His goal is to enrich the AI discourse by showcasing not just the technological marvels but also the material, ecological, and human costs involved. Callens’ previous work, “Dor (Longing),” which explored a young man’s journey back to Romania to become a shepherd, garnered acclaim, winning the Best Belgian Film award at the Brussels Independent Film Festival.

Support and Development

Steven Dhoedt, the delegate producer, shares a longstanding passion for new technologies, having previously directed “Inside the Metaverse” in 2010. Dhoedt believes “there’s plenty of hype around AI these days, but for a lot of people, the technology remains an abstraction.” He was immediately drawn to Callens’ grounded approach. “Instead of taking the sensational route, the film takes a more timeless and grounded approach, and I strongly believe this is the type of film about AI we need these days,” he adds.

A Global Endeavor

The documentary spans four continents, further expanding its exploration of AI’s global impact. However, the production team is still seeking additional investors and partners. The project has garnered support from Belgian broadcaster VRT, and discussions with other European broadcasters are in progress. “TCCF gives us a real chance to bring this film to audiences in Asia,” Dhoedt remarks.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Plans

Collaborating with James Chia-Hao Hsu from Reel Asia Pictures, the team aims to initiate conversations with distributors and sales agents during the festival. “The Technological Sublime” represents a co-production involving Brussels-based Visualantics, Cobra Films based in Paris, and Taipei’s Reel Asia Pictures.

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