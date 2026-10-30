Macklemore and Aurora Join Forces for Paris Free Palestine Concert

Macklemore electrified the crowd in Paris on Thursday night during the second leg of his Free Palestine Tour. The tour, which commenced after his exit from Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour due to his vocal advocacy for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, showcases the rapper’s commitment to a cause that resonates deeply with him.

Artists Rally for a Common Cause

Throughout the performance, Macklemore was joined by a diverse lineup of artists including Aurora, DJ Habibeats, Pomme, Portugal The Man, Redvell, Siba, Tamer Nafar, Xiuhtezcati Martinez, and Zeyne. Among the highlights was Aurora’s emotional rendition of “The Seed,” a track from her critically acclaimed album, A Different Kind of Human (Step 2).

Macklemore’s Powerful Message

Macklemore addressed the sold-out crowd with an impassioned speech emphasizing unity and awareness: “All the artists, all the speakers that have come together with one common goal, which is a free Palestine. You cannot, you cannot erase a people’s history by ignoring it. We are in a moment right now, a collective awakening, remembering who we are. We have been passed down trauma… lies we have inherited that block us from remembering our true heart.” He criticized the media’s portrayal of ongoing violence, stating, “You cannot dehumanize another human being without dehumanizing yourself.”

Memorable Performances and Speeches

Highlighting his musical prowess, Macklemore also performed Rudimental’s “These Days” and delivered an energetic version of his hit “Can’t Hold Us.” Notably, during the performance, he leaped over the barricade separating him from the audience, momentarily lifted by fans as confetti in the colors of the Palestinian flag filled the air.

Macklemore also brought guest speakers to the stage including Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, Carice van Houten, and Francesca Albanese, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Albanese’s words resonated with those present, urging, “Palestinian steadfastness has awakened millions to… the possibility to change this world.” She called for collective action: “Let’s dance together, beautifully diverse in language, in faith, in gender, in love, in history.”

A Successful Start and Future Endeavors

The Free Palestine Tour kicked off earlier in Dublin, featuring special appearances by Hozier, Kneecap, and Boega, the supporting band that withdrew from Sheeran’s tour in solidarity with Macklemore. The tour is set to conclude in London on Friday, with proceeds benefiting a variety of organizations supporting the Palestinian movement, including Medical Aid for Palestinians, Palestinian Youth Movement, and the UNRWA USA National Committee.