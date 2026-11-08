The Strokes Ignite SNL with ‘Lonely in the Future’ and More

New York rock band The Strokes returned to Saturday Night Live for their fifth musical appearance, showcasing two tracks from their latest album, Reality Awaits. Their last performance on the iconic show was in 2020 when they promoted The New Abnormal.

Performance Highlights

The band kicked off their SNL set with the song “Lonely in the Future,” delivering a vibrant performance that captivated the audience. They followed up with “Going Shopping,” featuring a special appearance by Walton Goggins, who played bongo drums, adding a unique flair to the live rendition.

About the New Album

Reality Awaits is a nine-track album, marking a continuation of the band’s collaboration with renowned producer Rick Rubin, who previously worked with them on The New Abnormal. Recording began in 2022 at a house in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, where Rubin described the experience as akin to performing a concert for the ocean from a mountaintop. “They didn’t want to leave. It was, like, the best experience,” he shared on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. reflected on the recording process, calling it “magical” and noting that the environment significantly influenced their creativity. Additional sessions took place at Rubin’s studios in southern California, including Shangri-La and The Mansion.

Upcoming Tours

The Strokes’ appearance on SNL is part of their extensive tour, which recently included legs in North America and Europe. They are scheduled to hit Mexico and South America in the coming weeks, with plans to head to Australia in February. Their next U.S. performances include the Innings Festival in Arizona and Salt Lake City’s Kilby Block Party in May.