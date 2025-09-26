‘The Office’ Cast Triumphs on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

In a thrilling conclusion to the latest season of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” beloved stars from “The Office” captured the spotlight, showcasing not only their comedic talent but also their smarts. Oscar Nuñez and Kate Flannery made headlines by triumphing in the popular game show, securing the elusive $1 million prize for their chosen charities, including Planned Parenthood and Philabundance, a Philadelphia food bank.

### The Climactic Million-Dollar Question

The celebrity duo faced intense pressure as they approached the final stage of their game, tackling the question: “The word ‘planet’ comes from an ancient Greek word that literally means what?” Flannery confidently selected “Wanderer,” while Nuñez, overwhelmed by the tension, lay down on the studio floor. It was a nail-biting moment as host Jimmy Kimmel heightened the suspense, delaying his confirmation. Ultimately, their answer proved correct, igniting celebrations on the set.

As the confetti descended, Flannery expressed her disbelief and joy, exclaiming, “What is happening? What is happening? What the hell, you guys? Oh my God.” The actors joyfully accepted a giant check on behalf of their causes, marking an unforgettable moment on television.

### A Dunder Mifflin Reunion

Adding an extra layer of nostalgia to the show, Nuñez and Flannery reached out to fellow “The Office” star Brian Baumgartner for assistance during the Phone-a-Friend lifeline, treating fans to an unexpected Dunder Mifflin reunion. Their collaboration resonated with audiences, who fondly remembered the iconic sitcom.

### Nuñez’s Return to Comedy

This television triumph comes on the heels of Nuñez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez in Peacock’s spin-off series “The Paper.” Joining a talented ensemble cast, Nuñez breathes life into a new narrative while retaining the charm and wit fans adored in the original show.

The series, co-created by Greg Daniels and first conceptualized in 2017, explores journalism through Oscar’s character, adding an exciting chapter to his story. Daniels shared his vision, recounting how “The Office” stood as Netflix’s top show from 2016 to 2020, sparking the idea for a spin-off focused on Martinez.

### A New Beginning for Oscar Martinez

Daniels envisioned Oscar as a pivotal character due to his unfinished journey on “The Office.” While many characters found closure in the series finale, Nuñez’s Oscar Martinez still resided at Dunder Mifflin, leaving ample room for growth and exploration in the new series.

This latest achievement on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” not only highlights the camaraderie and intelligence of “The Office” stars but also marks a new beginning for Oscar Nuñez in the world of television comedy. Fans of the original series and newcomers alike are eagerly watching as Nuñez continues to entertain and inspire.