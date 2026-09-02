The Humor Is on Us This Time

As summer wanes in Southern California, the excitement at The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is palpable. This year has been particularly fruitful, marked by a record-setting haul of 44 Southern California Journalism Awards, a Webby award for Best Website, and a fresh ASME trophy to add to THR’s collection. Yet, amidst these accolades, a recent honor has emerged that feels unexpectedly gratifying: the satire of our publication by a group of spirited college students.

The Harvard Lampoon’s Parody

Included in this issue is a playful parody from The Harvard Lampoon, which cleverly pokes fun at the frequently absurd world of entertainment that THR covers. The parody features a satirical rendition of a cyborg Marilyn Monroe, a humorous illustration that teeters on the edge of reality given our current trajectory towards an AI-dominated future. For those intrigued by this theme, there’s also an actual feature by Steven Zeitchik on Alex Gibney’s gripping documentary about Elon Musk and his ambitious quests.

Honoring a Publish Tradition

The tradition of parody in publishing is as cherished as it is rare, with famous targets including The New York Times in 1968 and Cosmopolitan in 1972—who can forget the memorable Henry Kissinger centerfold? The last satire came over a decade ago with National Geographic in 2008, which humorously shared the cover with Paris Hilton and individuals dressed in crude animal costumes. Remarkably, this latest issue represents the first such endeavor in 18 years.

150 Years of The Harvard Lampoon

This revival is particularly timely, as The Harvard Lampoon celebrates its 150th birthday this year, long intertwined with Hollywood. Its storied alumni network includes comedic heavyweights such as Conan O’Brien, Al Jean, Greg Daniels, B.J. Novak, Colin Jost, Mike Schur, and Lisa Henson, among others, including one member on THR’s own masthead.

A Collaboration Born of Wit

When a dynamic troupe of 20-year-old staffers from The Lampoon approached me, armed with nothing but cleverness and a contract by ChatGPT, I didn’t think twice about giving my consent. Although they didn’t technically need my approval—thank you, First Amendment—they required access to our fonts. The opportunity to collaborate on this delightful project was too enticing to pass up, especially when they invited me to their castle in Cambridge—a real castle, indeed!

A Lighthearted Interlude

With the awards season approaching and the challenges that often bring, I thought a little levity, even if it comes at our own expense, could be refreshing. This parody is not just a humorous endeavor but also a testament to the vibrant symbiosis between traditional media and the next generation of thinkers and creators.

Maer Roshan, Editor-in-Chief