The Evolution of Star Wars Stars: Then and Now

As fans around the world celebrate Star Wars Day, Billie Lourd is honoring her late mother, Carrie Fisher, in a heartfelt way. Fisher, the iconic Princess Leia, left an indelible mark on the Star Wars franchise and her legacy continues through her daughter, who shares close ties with the beloved saga.

Harrison Ford Reflects on His Journey with Star Wars

Harrison Ford, known for his role as Han Solo, has had a complex relationship with the franchise. After the conclusion of the original trilogy with Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi in 1983, Ford sought distance from the character. However, his return to the Star Wars universe in 2015 for The Force Awakens surprised him deeply. “I never thought it would come back to bless me rather than haunt me,” he remarked during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, emphasizing how the original film was pivotal to his career.

Mark Hamill Embraces the Legacy

Conversely, Mark Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker, has always been more receptive to the enduring impact of Star Wars. In a 2017 interview with Parade, he expressed his astonishment at the fervent reactions from fans. “I’ll never get used to the fan reaction,” he shared, recalling his experience at New York Comic-Con. Hamill remarked on how deeply integrated Star Wars is in fans’ lives, noting that many feel transformed and excited by their connection to the saga.