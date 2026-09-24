Taylor Swift's 'Patient Zero' Video Features Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell

Fans eagerly anticipating the release of Taylor Swift‘s new single, “Patient Zero,” received a tantalizing preview of its music video on Thursday. However, to catch the full glimpse, they will need to tune in this Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards. The 13-second teaser features Swift alongside actors Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson, showcasing a series of dramatic scenes set to an enchanting orchestral melody reminiscent of Irish sounds. The complete song is set to be released just a day earlier, on Friday.

Teaser Highlights and Dramatic Imagery

The teaser opens with Swift turning on a faucet in a dimly lit bathroom while orchestral strings set an emotive tone. This water theme continues as Johnson and Swift dive into a pool in an elegant underwater shot. Other striking images include the trio standing behind a man on a pedestal engrossed in his phone, transitioning to scenes in a cemetery, where a black rose is laid atop a coffin. These poignant vignettes progress into powerful shots of Swift, Farrell, and Johnson before culminating in what appears to be a title splash akin to a movie premiere. The cinematic visuals have been crafted with the expertise of cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, renowned for his Oscar-winning work on The Revenant, Birdman, and Gravity.

MTV VMAs and Taylor Swift’s Honors

At this year’s VMAs, Swift has garnered an impressive 11 nominations, and she will also receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors, a recognition highlighting artists whose contributions behind the camera have enriched the music video medium and visual storytelling. The VMAs will broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and MTV, with an option to stream on Paramount+.

New Music and Album Updates

Swift first announced “Patient Zero” on social media, expressing her excitement with the words, “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!).” With the announcement came a refresh of her official website, shifting from a glittering orange to a moody dark gray, where options for three new CD single versions of “Patient Zero” were unveiled, each showcasing Swift in striking all-black attire.

In conjunction with the new single, Swift is also set to release an extended version of The Life of a Showgirl this Friday, which includes four additional tracks: “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon,” alongside “Patient Zero.”

Gratitude and Creative Inspiration