Dakota Johnson Labels Musicians as “Tricky” Amid Breakup Drama

Dakota Johnson recently opened up about her eclectic love life and her ongoing penchant for dating musicians. In a light-hearted moment during an interview with Vogue, the Verity actress shared insights into her romantic relationships, which have included significant figures such as Machine Gun Kelly, Chris Martin, and Role Model.

Confessions About Her Love Life

<pWhen asked about the status of her dating life, Johnson initially took a coy approach, stating, "I don’t want to say anything about that." However, she also expressed her excitement about potentially directing more music videos in the future, mentioning her past role in directing Coldplay's 2020 music video for "Cry Cry Cry" while she was dating Martin.

A Mutual Affinity for Musicians

During the interview, Johnson was reminded of her connections within the music industry, prompting her to humorously acknowledge, “They like me.” She then added with a playful smile, “And I like them.” This admission reflects her recognition of a pattern in her romantic pursuits—finding attraction in rock musicians.

Musicians: “Tricky Motherf–kers”

When the interviewer playfully questioned what might not be likable about musicians, Johnson quipped back with a laugh, “A lot! A lot. Tricky motherf–kers.” This candid remark not only added a touch of humor to the conversation but also hinted at the complexities that often accompany relationships within the music scene.