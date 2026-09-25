Taylor Swift's Hidden Meanings in Encore Lyrics Revealed

In the world of music, Taylor Swift continues to captivate audiences with her poetic lyrics and clever references. Her opening song on The Life of a Showgirl finds inspiration in the tragic figure of Ophelia from William Shakespeare‘s Hamlet, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and personal redemption.

Melancholy and Redemption

The song’s poignant lyrics suggest that Taylor “might’ve drowned in the melancholy” without the saving grace of her true love. She captures this vulnerability with raw emotion, singing, “I heard you calling / On the megaphone, / You wanna see me all alone.” This line serves as a nostalgic nod to her now-fiancé, Travis Kelce, who famously called her out during his New Heights podcast for not meeting him at her Eras Tour—an event that marked the beginning of their romantic journey.

From Independence to Connection

Before her relationship with Travis blossomed, Taylor was navigating life post-breakup with Matty Healy, having referred to herself as one of the “independent girlies” in July 2023. However, the tide turned when Travis attended her concert in Kansas City that same month, igniting a spark that would lead to their love story.

Shared Easter Eggs and Our Favorite Lyric

This playful back-and-forth is palpable not only in the lyrics but also on social media. Travis has embraced Taylor’s penchant for hidden meanings, teasing fans with references to “The Fate of Ophelia” lyrics on his Instagram. He shared snapshots of their time together, humorously captioning, “Had some adventures this offseason,” and adding, “Kept it [100].”