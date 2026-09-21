Taylor Swift Celebrates Hubby Travis Kelce's Touchdown Triumph

Taylor Swift showcased her love for Travis Kelce in a memorable moment during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. When Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season in the opening quarter, Swift leaped up, proudly raised her left hand, and exclaimed, “That’s my husband.”

Swift Cheers at the Game



Swift, who tied the knot with Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, has been a consistent presence at Chiefs games this season. Just a week prior, she was seen enjoying the match alongside Tom Cruise, who watched the team’s impressive 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Cruise Shares His Experience



Cruise, who made a guest appearance on Kelce’s podcast New Heights to promote his latest film Digger, recounted his experience at the game on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He mentioned that Swift spent the game “schooling” him on football, stating, “She was bringing the football. First of all, she’s a genius. I’ve been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends — they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right.”

He added, “I hadn’t been to a football game since pre-Covid, where I was working and everything. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot. But she knows her stuff.”

The Magical Wedding



Swift and Kelce’s wedding, held at Madison Square Garden, was a star-studded affair attended by nearly 1,000 guests, including notable figures like Paul McCartney, Brad Pitt, Conan O’Brien, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, and Zoë Kravitz. The ceremony featured performances from McCartney and Stevie Nicks, with Adam Sandler officiating.