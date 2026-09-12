Taron Egerton's Nice-Guy Persona Gets Playfully Poked in Comedy

“Everybody Wants to Fuck Me,” directed by British writer Jonathan Schey, is a bold and provocative entry into the world of romantic comedy, blending elements of body horror and gender satire. Starring Taron Egerton as the charming yet problematic protagonist Adam, the film tackles themes of desire and social dynamics in a way that oscillates between humor and grotesquery, making it a conversation starter since its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

A Genre-Bending Premise

Following its high-profile premiere, “Everybody Wants to Fuck Me” has garnered attention for its gripping title alone. It starts as a seemingly straightforward modern romance but swiftly pivots into supernatural horror, drawing comparisons to the works of David Cronenberg with its vivid depiction of STI-related body horror. This unexpected genre shift may alienate some viewers, particularly those expecting traditional rom-com fare, but its fresh approach might resonate well in an industry increasingly tired of old-school romantic tropes.

The Charming Yet Calculated Adam

Adam, who works in a private London gallery and presents himself as a cultured gentleman (evident from his neatly curated bookshelf and a Mubi tote bag), is first seen charming Liv (Mia McKenna-Bruce) at a club. His smooth tactics include pretending to be her boyfriend to fend off another suitor, but this nice-guy facade quickly wears thin. As the narrative unfolds, viewers witness Adam’s superficiality; his WhatsApp reveals a long list of women who have been seduced and discarded, hinting at a deeper issue beneath his affable exterior.

Critique of Masculinity

The film introduces a contrasting character in Sofia (Jessica Henwick), who critiques Adam’s behavior with biting honesty. “Men don’t actually like women — they just want women to like them,” she quips, pointing toward a critique of male entitlement and privilege. This dynamic showcases how Adam’s charm is a veneer for deeper sociocultural issues, and it sets the stage for an exploration of consent and responsibility in romantic engagements.

The Unraveling of Adam’s Persona

After a night of unexpected intensity with Sofia, Adam finds himself inexplicably endowed with irresistible charm—but instead of reveling in his newfound allure, he feels increasingly disoriented. His romantic escapades take a chaotic turn; eye contact becomes a powerful tool of attraction, yet Adam grapples with a disturbingly bizarre purple rash that symbolizes the consequences of his past actions. Schey artfully escalates the tension, leaving audiences questioning whether this is a surreal nightmare or a grim reflection of Adam’s moral missteps.

A Mixed Message

Egerton’s performance shifts from cocky confidence to frantic desperation, highlighting the journey of a character who is both relatable and infuriating. “Everybody Wants to Fuck Me” elicits sympathy for Adam even as it invites viewers to enjoy his downfall, reflecting on the complexities of modern masculinity. However, the film ultimately concludes with a somewhat conventional resolution, advocating for the domesticity represented by Emma (Charly Clive), Adam’s lesbian best friend. This choice hints at a limitation in exploring alternative paths to male behavior, missing the opportunity to fully embrace the film’s more adventurous spirit.

A Fresh Take on a Timeless Theme