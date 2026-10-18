Tarantino Reveals Script for Tenth Film, Chooses Life First

Quentin Tarantino has confirmed that he has written a script for his highly anticipated tenth feature film. However, fans may need to exercise their patience a bit longer, as the iconic director has revealed he will not dive into production just yet. Instead, Tarantino plans to focus on his theatrical debut, “The Popinjay Cavalier,” before embarking on this next cinematic journey.

Delayed Plans for His Final Film

While appearing on a recent episode of “The Graham Norton Show,” where he was joined by Ellen DeGeneres, Colin Farrell, and Gemma Chan, Tarantino addressed the future of his filmmaking career. “I’ve written a script that I really like, but I want to do the play and see who I am; then I’ll go back and spend time with my family and live a little and then see what I want to do,” he explained. This thoughtful approach highlights his desire to balance artistic expression with personal life.

Introducing “The Popinjay Cavalier”

In discussing his new play, Tarantino shared that “The Popinjay Cavalier” originally began as a screenplay. However, he soon realized that it had a stronger potential as a theatrical piece. “I think it will be thrilling,” he noted, generating excitement for the production.

Featuring Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Popinjay Cavalier” is set to open at London’s Phoenix Theatre in March, with preview performances starting in late February. Described as a “swashbuckling comedy,” the play is slated to run for three months, concluding on June 13. Tarantino expressed his eagerness: “I’m keen with anticipation to give the West End a great night out,” he stated when the show was announced.

A Look Back at Tarantino’s Recent Work

Tarantino’s most recent film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” released in 2019, featured an all-star ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie. The film garnered critical acclaim, with Pitt winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, while Tarantino himself received nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. The film was recognized in several categories, reflecting Tarantino’s ongoing influence in the film industry.