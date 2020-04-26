Tammy Hembrow Poses on a Louis Vuitton Coastline Towel Worth $800 in G-string Swimwear

Tammy Hembrow, 26, had not been worried to flaunt her riches on Instagram this Sunday as she postured for a poolside picture shoot on her Louis Vuitton coastline towel – worth a tremendous $800.

Clad in a racy brownish G-string swimwear, the bronzed mother-of-two displayed her small waist and toned posterior as she seductively sat down on the monogrammed textile.

‘Lil child lowkey a flexer,’ she composed in the inscription, straight pricing quote verses from Baby Keem’s track Orange Soda.

Tammy’s swimwear, worth $200, displayed a lot of skin many thanks to its high-cut front area and opened back.

Part of Tammy’s tattoo collection was likewise on-screen, consisting of a butterfly on her lower arm and a dragon on her top thigh.

It comes after Tammy disclosed that, in contrast to the usual idea, she and her siblings did not grow up rich.

Speaking on her podcast Hanging With The Hembrows in February, the swimwear model confessed: ‘The bulk of our childhood years we truly had no money at all.’

‘It was just when we reached secondary school – when we resembled teens – when we relocated with our stepdad and our mum.’

Her sibling, Amy, that showed up on the podcast with Tammy, said the family members used to have a bathtub outside where they would clean their clothes.

‘Yeah, we had a bathtub outside,’ Tammy claimed. ‘We needed to load it up with boiling water. Put buckets in it – like we did not have warm water.’

Tammy is not out of money currently. She runs two effective companies: her application Tammy Fit and the activewear brand name Saski Collection.

The swimwear model is currently Australia’s 11th most followed celebrity on Instagram, and her posts gain an impressive quantity of cash.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Tammy can make up to $33,000 per solitary upload to her Instagram account.

