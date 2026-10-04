Suspension of Daily Wire's 'Pawn Shop' Shocks Pro-ICE Supporters

Production of Daily Wire’s pro-ICE film “Pawn Shop” has been temporarily suspended in Livingston, Montana, following a Special City Commission Meeting that addressed growing local concerns. Residents raised issues regarding the film’s potentially negative impact on local businesses and the city’s only food bank, as well as inadequate notification about hazardous stunts involved in filming.

Community Concerns Prompt Action

During the meeting, locals expressed feelings of unease about the production. City Commission member Cindy Daniels pointed out that the film crew seemed to exploit the situation for their film, stating, “They’ve taken advantage of the situation to make their movie… We’re not profiting off that movie. So they’re not thinking of the veterans that live on K Street. They’re not thinking of the food resource center.”

Permit Suspension and Next Steps

In response to the community’s outcry, the Livingston Commission voted to suspend the permit of Bonfire Pawn Shop LLC, mandating that they seek legal counsel regarding any necessary amendments or potential revocations. The commission’s resolution stated, “A motion to immediately temporarily suspend Bonfire Pawn Shop LLC’s permit while seeking legal opinion from the city attorney in a timely manner to amend, suspend, or revoke the permit to come back to the commission not after 5:00pm on October 5th.”

Impact on the Community

The halt in production follows protests from Livingston residents who voiced their opposition to the film, which reportedly features a scene depicting the fatal shooting of ice activist Renée Good in Minnesota earlier this year. Concerns about the film’s moral implications have amplified local tensions.

Additionally, the Livingston Food Resource Center highlighted the impact of the film shoot on its clients. In a statement posted on Instagram, the center explained how filming has created unnecessary barriers for those already struggling to meet basic needs. “We were not notified of the plans to film,” they stated, revealing a 17% drop in attendance at their pantry, “an eight-week low,” with daily visits declining from over 90 households to significantly less.