Sunny Hostin Reveals Life-Threatening Incident on The View

Emilia Clarke’s Battle with a Brain Aneurysm

Emilia Clarke, who famously portrayed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, faced a life-threatening condition while filming some of her most intense scenes. In a 2019 essay for The New Yorker titled “A Battle for My Life,” Clarke recounted experiencing a severe headache at the gym. “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she wrote, describing excruciating pain. Instinctively, she understood something was terribly wrong with her brain.

Clarke was swiftly taken to the hospital, where a brain scan revealed a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a severe type of stroke caused by bleeding around the brain. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” she explained, detailing her urgent need for surgery to seal the aneurysm. The pain, she noted, was “unbearable.”

Recovery and Complications

During her recovery, Clarke experienced aphasia, a condition affecting her ability to communicate. For a week, she was “muttering nonsense” before the aphasia finally passed. A month later, she was discharged from the hospital, but her ordeal was far from over.

A subsequent brain scan in 2013 revealed that another growth had “doubled in size,” necessitating more surgery. “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain,” Clarke recounted. The procedure had initially failed, resulting in a massive bleed. Her doctors informed her that her survival chances were slim without another operation, which required more invasive brain surgery.

A Triumphant Recovery

Despite these daunting challenges, Clarke emerged victorious. She shared that she is now “at a hundred per cent,” demonstrating incredible strength and resilience throughout her recovery journey. Her story not only highlights the physical and emotional challenges faced but also serves as a testament to human endurance in the face of adversity.

Clarke’s experience has resonated deeply with those who have faced similar medical battles, inspiring many with her courage and determination. Such narratives underscore the unanticipated struggles faced by public figures and remind us of the resilience required to overcome life’s unpredictable obstacles.