Summer-Ready: Meet Bose’s Innovative SoundLink Plus Speaker

As summer approaches, audio enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate: the arrival of Bose’s latest offering, the SoundLink Plus Speaker. Designed specifically with summer adventures in mind, this speaker joins the illustrious Bose SoundLink family, positioning itself between the compact Flex and the larger SoundLink Max. With a blend of portability, durability, and impressive sound quality, the SoundLink Plus is an ideal companion for sunny days by the pool or beach.

Bose’s SoundLink Plus offers three vibrant color options: classic black, a serene blue dusk, and a lively citrus yellow, perfect for those warm, sunny days. Its release comes at an opportune moment, promising to stand out even in an already saturated market of Bluetooth speakers.

Bose SoundLink Plus: Design and Features

Though it weighs just over three pounds, the SoundLink Plus is robust enough for outdoor settings like poolside gatherings and beach excursions. Its rugged design, wrapped in a silicone cover, comes with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to both dust and water. Additionally, the speaker’s ability to float makes it a standout feature for water lovers. A convenient carrying loop adds to its portability.

On top of the speaker, you’ll find buttons for power, Bluetooth, volume, and playback, alongside a multifunction button for pairing. Users can choose between Party Mode, playing the same audio on multiple speakers, or Stereo Mode, for a richer sound experience with distinct left and right channels.

Bose SoundLink Plus: Sound and Performance

The SoundLink Plus impresses with its volume capabilities, maintaining clarity without harshness even at higher levels. Its configuration includes a subwoofer, tweeter, and four passive radiators, ensuring a powerful bass response. Bose’s app further enhances the experience by offering EQ adjustments for personalized sound.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the speaker lacks auxiliary connections but features a USB-C port for charging. It offers a solid 20 hours of battery life and can function as a portable charger for smartphones. However, charging the speaker itself takes about five hours.

The design of the SoundLink Plus requires careful placement to prevent muffled sound, as it isn’t a 360-degree speaker like some competitors. However, its clear and detailed audio quality is well-suited both for outdoor activities and as a versatile home speaker, supporting AAC and AptX Adaptive codecs for optimal sound performance.

Bose SoundLink Plus: Verdict

Bose’s SoundLink Plus is a compelling choice for those seeking an amalgam of powerful sound and portability. Its position between the SoundLink Max and Flex models makes it a versatile option, further enhanced by the ability to pair with other compatible Bose speakers. With up to 20 hours of playtime and a rugged build, it’s ready for any outdoor adventure.

However, the $269 price point may deter some, especially given the absence of additional connectivity options and its slow charging speed. Despite these minor downsides, for those in search of an ideal summer audio companion, the Bose SoundLink Plus offers both durability and excellent performance.