Streaming Guide: Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon Women’s Final

As tennis enthusiasts gear up for a thrilling conclusion to the Wimbledon Women’s Singles, all eyes are on the eagerly anticipated final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. Fans worldwide are keen to know how to watch Swiatek vs. Anisimova Women’s Wimbledon final online without missing a moment. This article provides an easy guide on streaming this high-stakes match, ensuring you have front-row seats from the comfort of your home.

The iconic Venus Rosewater Dish is set to be claimed by either World No. 8 Iga Swiatek or No. 13 Amanda Anisimova at the Wimbledon final today. Swiatek advanced with a decisive win over Belinda Bencic, while Anisimova triumphed in a challenging match against Aryna Sabalenka. This final offers Swiatek a chance at her first Wimbledon title and sixth Grand Slam overall, while Anisimova pursues her maiden Grand Slam victory.

How to Watch Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon Final

If you’re eager to watch the Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon final online, we’ve got you covered. Below are some excellent options to stream Swiatek vs. Anisimova without cable, plus crucial match details like start time and betting odds.

How to Watch Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon Final Online for Free

The Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon final will be broadcast on ESPN. Don’t have cable? You can still catch the match online using services that carry ESPN, including ESPN+.

Several live TV streaming services offering ESPN come with free trial periods, perfect for watching Swiatek vs. Anisimova online for free. Explore these options:

DirecTV

➤ $69.99/month ➤ Five-day free trial ➤ Up to 185+ channels

DirecTV is a top choice for sports fans, delivering all major channels through various packages. ESPN is part of several plans, the most affordable being the $69.99-a-month MySports plan. All DirecTV plans come with a five-day free trial, allowing you to stream Swiatek vs. Anisimova gratis.

Fubo

➤ $84.99/month ➤ Five-day free trial ➤ Up to 300+ channels

Fubo, another great option for sports viewers, includes ESPN in all its offerings. With up to 300+ channels, packages start at $84.99 a month, but a five-day free trial gets you started without cost.

Hulu + Live TV

➤ $82.99/month ➤ Three-day free trial ➤ 100 channels

Hulu + Live TV offers ESPN within its 100-channel lineup. Subscriptions begin at $82.99 monthly, starting with a three-day free trial, enabling you to watch Swiatek vs. Anisimova online effortlessly.

Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon Final Date, Start Time

The Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon final is set for today, Saturday, July 12, beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Make sure you’re ready to tune in for this exciting showdown.

Swiatek vs. Anisimova Wimbledon Final Odds

Currently, Swiatek holds a slight advantage with a moneyline of -235, compared to Anisimova’s +190. However, Anisimova’s stunning semifinal victory demonstrates her potential to spring another surprise.