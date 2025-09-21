Stream WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

WWE fans around the world are eagerly anticipating Wrestlepalooza 2025, a landmark event in professional wrestling. This year’s spectacle marks the beginning of WWE’s collaboration with ESPN, transitioning from its previous home on NBC’s Peacock to the new streaming service, ESPN Unlimited. Here’s how you can catch all the action and watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 online, ensuring you don’t miss any of the electrifying moments.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

A new era of WWE kicks off tonight with Wrestlepalooza. The event will be the first premium live event shown on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer platform, ESPN Unlimited, instead of WWE’s old home at NBC’s Peacock.

At a Glance: How to Watch Wrestlepalooza 2025

Stream: ESPN Unlimited

Date, start time: Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

WWE is kicking off its ESPN partnership in a big way, with the Wrestlepalooza fight card delivering some blockbuster matches. One of the biggest draws is John Cena versus his old rival Brock Lesnar, which will be one of Cena’s final WWE appearances. Last year, the wrestling superstar-turned-actor announced his 2025 retirement tour, which will end with a WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13. Earlier this year, Cena nabbed his 17th WWE championship at WrestleMania 41, beating Ric Flair’s record for the most titles ever.

Wrestlepalooza will also deliver a championship battle between the undisputed title-holder Cody Rhodes and challenger Drew McIntyre. The duo’s feud came to a head at SummerSlam, when McIntyre attacked Rhodes through the announcers’ table after the latter won the title. A few weeks later on SmackDown, Rhodes challenged McIntyre to come for his championship.

Because tonight’s event is on ESPN Unlimited, you might need to sign up for a new service to watch Wrestlepalooza online. Read on for a quick guide on how to livestream Wrestlepalooza 2025.

How to Watch Wrestlepalooza 2025

Wrestlepalooza will be shown exclusively on ESPN Unlimited, a new DTC streaming service from the sports broadcasting giant. It will not be shown on ESPN Select (formerly ESPN+) or the ESPN TV channel.

ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99 a month or $299.99 a year (12 months for the price of 10). Subscribers can livestream all ESPN channels (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN on ABC) and get access to ESPN+ and SECN+ content. There will be more ESPN Unlimited exclusives (like Wrestlepalooza 2025) down the road as well.

Right now, ESPN is offering a limited-time ESPN Unlimited Bundle that gets you Disney+ and Hulu for free for 12 months when you sign up for ESPN Unlimited. This bundle normally costs $35.99 a month.

If you’re already a subscriber to DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, or Verizon FiOS, you can use your login credentials to access ESPN Unlimited at no additional cost. Customers of other cable and satellite providers, however, will need to sign up for ESPN Unlimited separately to watch Wrestlepalooza online.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 Date, Start Time

Wrestlepalooza 2025 is taking place tonight, Saturday, Sept. 20. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Wrestlepalooza 2025 Card

Here’s the fight card for Wrestlepalooza 2025: