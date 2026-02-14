Stream ‘WWE SmackDown’ on Syfy Without Cable Hassle

For wrestling enthusiasts eager to watch ‘WWE SmackDown’ on Syfy Channel online without cable, you’re in for a treat. This temporary move from USA Network to Syfy, due to the Winter Olympics coverage, is a perfect opportunity to explore streaming options. Learn how to catch the action live without the constraints of traditional cable. With platforms like Sling offering flexible streaming solutions, you can enjoy all the thrills of ‘WWE SmackDown’ seamlessly online.

Why the Move to Syfy?

‘WWE SmackDown’ has been a mainstay on USA Network since 2024. However, with the Winter Olympics disrupting regular programming, the show is temporarily shifting to Syfy Channel for two weeks. The first episode on Syfy airs on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by another on Feb. 20. By Feb. 27, the show will return to its usual slot on USA Network.

Streaming WWE SmackDown Without Cable

If you’re looking to watch ‘WWE SmackDown’ on Syfy without cable, Sling is a fantastic option. As a live streaming service, Sling offers over 50 channels, including Syfy, in its Sling Orange & Blue plan. Typically priced at $69.99/month, Sling’s current promotion offers a significant discount for the first month, slashing the cost to just $34.99. This makes streaming ‘WWE SmackDown’ on Syfy both affordable and accessible.

Advantages of Sling TV

With Sling, you can stream ‘WWE SmackDown’ on Syfy from the comfort of your home without cable. Enjoy unlimited access to popular channels such as ESPN, Bravo, TNT, USA, and CNN. Additionally, Sling provides a large library of on-demand shows and movies, ensuring you’re never short of entertainment options.

Sling allows streaming on up to three devices simultaneously, supporting phones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs through the Sling app. This means you can watch ‘WWE SmackDown’ on Syfy live now and continue watching it when it returns to USA Network at your convenience.

Upcoming SmackDown Highlights

The first episode on Syfy will broadcast live from Dallas, featuring a thrilling match between Jade Cargill and Jordynne Grace for the WWE Women’s Championship title. The WWE Women’s Tag Titles will also be contested, alongside qualification matches for the Elimination Chamber event on Feb. 28 in Chicago. Expect plenty of excitement following the recent Royal Rumble.

The Feb. 20 show, live from Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, promises appearances by stars like Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

This temporary shift to Syfy isn’t entirely unprecedented as ‘WWE SmackDown’ aired there between 2010 and 2016. Now is a great time to explore how you can watch the show hassle-free online.