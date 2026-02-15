Stream the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Cable-Free

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest is a highlight of the All-Star Weekend, and for those without cable, there are still plenty of ways to catch this thrilling event online. Whether you’re in it for the high-flying dunks or just to see your favorite players in action, learning how to watch the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest online without cable has never been easier. Dive into our guide below and make sure you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

Streaming Options for the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

The 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest is set to air on NBC, and for those looking to stream it online, Sling is your best bet. As a leading live TV streaming service, Sling caters perfectly to cord-cutters eager to watch basketball. With various packages available, it offers flexibility and value.

Sling provides NBC in select markets through three packages: Select, Blue, and Orange + Blue. The Select plan is budget-friendly at just $19.99 per month, offering over 10 channels. Sling Blue, at $45.99 monthly, includes 40+ channels. For the ultimate basketball experience, the Orange + Blue package, priced at $60.99, includes 50+ channels, along with access to local networks and ESPN. Currently, Sling offers half off your first month.

Choose any of these plans and enjoy streaming the NBA Slam Dunk Contest online hassle-free.

When and What to Expect

The 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 14, at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The event follows the excitement of the 3-Point Contest and the Shooting Stars competition, adding to a packed evening of basketball thrills.

Meet the Contestants

This year, four fresh faces step onto the Slam Dunk Contest stage, ready to impress with their aerial artistry:

Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs: A first-round draft pick, Bryant has shown potential and recently shone with 16 points against the Lakers.

A first-round draft pick, Bryant has shown potential and recently shone with 16 points against the Lakers. Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers: Since joining in 2023, Hayes has become pivotal for the Lakers, especially after Anthony Davis’ departure.

Since joining in 2023, Hayes has become pivotal for the Lakers, especially after Anthony Davis’ departure. Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat: Known for his performances with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Johnson also makes significant contributions to the Heat.

Known for his performances with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Johnson also makes significant contributions to the Heat. Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic: Following in his father’s legendary steps, rookie Jase Richardson aims to make a mark similar to his two-time Slam Dunk Contest-winning dad, Jason Richardson.

With dynamic new talent in this year’s lineup, the contest promises fresh excitement and unforgettable moments.

Prepare to witness gravity-defying dunks and incredible athleticism by streaming the 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest online without cable, ensuring you’re part of the action no matter where you are.