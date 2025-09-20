Stream the 2025 iHeart Radio Festival: Mariah Carey, Ed Sheeran Performances

The iHeart Radio Music Festival 2025 is back with a bang, offering fans the chance to watch iconic performances from megastars like Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran. This eagerly awaited event will be livestreamed online for free, allowing music enthusiasts worldwide to enjoy the spectacle from the comfort of their homes. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking to experience some incredible live music, the festival promises a night to remember.

Experience the Magic of the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Festival

As the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2025 unfolds, fans are treated to an unforgettable lineup featuring Ed Sheeran, GloRilla, and Mariah Carey. This star-studded event, presented by Capital One, takes place live tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Performances are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET.

For those still hoping to catch the action in person, last-minute tickets are available on platforms like StubHub, with prices starting at just $68. These digital tickets come with the assurance of delivery on time, or your money back.

Watch the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2025 Livestream Free

Can’t be there in person? No worries! The iHeart Radio Music Festival 2025 livestream can be accessed online, courtesy of Hulu, the event’s official streaming partner. Subscribers can watch all performances online free of charge, making it easy to catch every moment from the comfort of home.

If you’re not subscribed to Hulu, plans begin at $9.99 per month. For even greater savings, consider the Hulu and Disney+ bundle for $10.99 a month. Not ready to subscribe? Hulu also offers a free trial, perfect for enjoying the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2025 livestream without any commitment. Make sure to grab your free trial to watch the festival online free.

A Night of Spectacular Performances

The festival, spread over two days, kicked off with incredible acts like Jelly Roll, Maroon 5, Sammy Hagar, Diplo, and Bailey Zimmerman. Tonight’s lineup includes Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, GloRilla, Tim McGraw, The Offspring, and John Fogerty. With Sheeran’s latest album “Play” just released and Carey’s “Here for It All” dropping soon, fans are in for a treat.

For those tuning in, the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2025 livestream begins each night at 7:30 p.m. PT on iHeartMedia radio stations across the nation. To enjoy the festival online, take advantage of Hulu’s free trial and be part of this musical extravaganza.