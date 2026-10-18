Stream 'Snapped: Killer Moms' Online Without a Cable Subscription

Fans of true crime are in for a thrilling new addition to the genre with the latest spin-off of the popular docuseries Snapped. Titled Snapped: Killer Moms, this series delves into the harrowing stories of mothers who resort to violence in an effort to protect their children. With a staggering 36 seasons of Snapped already behind them, the network is set to showcase the extreme lengths some matriarchs will go to for their offspring.

What to Expect from Snapped: Killer Moms

According to Oxygen, creators of the series, Snapped: Killer Moms will highlight intense, emotional narratives where love transforms into bloodshed as mothers move beyond societal norms to shield or avenge their kids. Each episode is designed to peel back the layers on seemingly ordinary women who find themselves ensnared in extraordinary and violent circumstances.

When and Where to Watch Snapped: Killer Moms

The series is set to air exclusively on Oxygen True Crime, with its premiere scheduled for Sunday, October 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Following the debut, new episodes will continue to air in the same time slot, ensuring fans have regular access to these gripping narratives.

Streaming Options for Snapped: Killer Moms

If cable is not part of your viewing options, there are numerous live-TV streaming services available where you can catch Snapped: Killer Moms. Here’s a breakdown of your options, some of which even offer free trial periods: Free Trial DirecTV DirecTV includes Oxygen in its MyEntertainment Genre Pack, Ultimate, and Premier packages starting at $42.99 a month. All plans come with a five-day free trial, which you can use to watch Snapped: Killer Moms for free. Free Trial YouTube TV You can also catch Snapped: Killer Moms with a free trial on YouTube TV’s top-tier plan. This plan offers free trials ranging from five to 21 days, followed by discounts on the first two months at $59.99 each, before increasing to $82.99 a month. Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV also offers Oxygen, allowing you to stream Snapped: Killer Moms online. Currently, this option costs $49.99 for the first month as part of Hulu’s promotional offer, later rising to $99.99. Note that Hulu + Live does not offer a free trial as of now.