Stream Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup Clash in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. eagerly anticipating the showdown between Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup need to know the best ways to catch all the action online. This fierce rivalry is one of the most exciting in sports, drawing viewers worldwide. Whether you’re a die-hard cricket enthusiast or a casual observer, finding the right platform to watch Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup match online is essential. We’ll guide you through the options to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this electrifying encounter.

One of the most tense rivalries in all of sports will be on display Sunday morning when India and Pakistan face off in a T20 World Cup group stage match. Weather permitting, the top squads will face off in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan and India have always been fierce adversaries on the cricket field, but their rivalry is primarily fueled by decades of violent hostility between the nations. Pakistan originally boycotted the T20 World Cup game against host India, but reversed the decision last week.

Stream Options for Watching Pakistan vs. India

For viewers in the U.S., the Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on Willow. If you don’t have access to the channel, there are several streaming services you can consider to watch Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup match online.

DirecTV

Willow’s livestream of the Pakistan vs. India match is accessible via DirecTV. This service is a top choice for sports fans, offering the channel through the Sports Pack or MySports Extra add-ons. These require a MySports Genre Pack and a larger Streaming Package base plan. DirecTV enticingly offers a five-day free trial on all plans.

Fubo

Fubo also offers Willow, enabling you to stream the Pakistan vs. India match. Available in Fubo’s Pro and Elite packages, starting at $73.99 a month, both plans include a five-day free trial and an introductory discount of up to $30 off your first month.

Sling

Sling includes Willow in its Dashkin Flex Pack, which is priced at $10 for the first month and $15 thereafter. However, Sling does not offer a free trial.

Watch for Free with a VPN

Cricket fans can stream the Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup match for free using a VPN. With a free trial from DirecTV or Fubo, you can enjoy the game, but a VPN offers another way to access free streams via ICC.tv, which airs all T20 World Cup matches in select countries. If you’re in the U.S., you can bypass regional restrictions using VPNs like ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Match Schedule

The Pakistan vs. India T20 World Cup match is set for Sunday, Feb. 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Keep an eye on weather updates, as a rainy forecast could lead to rescheduling.