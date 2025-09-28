Stream Packers vs. Cowboys Live: No Cable Needed Tonight

Looking to catch the Packers vs. Cowboys game tonight without a cable subscription? With a growing trend towards cord-cutting, many sports enthusiasts are seeking alternative ways to enjoy live events. This guide will walk you through streaming options to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, highlighting the best methods to watch the Packers vs. Cowboys game without cable.

The Cowboys are set to host the Packers at AT&T Stadium tonight, a matchup that promises excitement as Green Bay’s current record stands at 2-1, while Dallas has struggled with one win and two losses. A key storyline involves star linebacker Micah Parsons, traded from the Cowboys to the Packers, facing his former team for the first time.

How to Stream the Packers vs. Cowboys Game

Tonight’s Packers vs. Cowboys game will be broadcast live on NBC. For those who’ve ditched traditional cable, streaming services offer a convenient way to watch. One of the top choices is Sling, a popular and cost-effective streaming solution with packages that include NBC.

Sling offers two main plans: Sling Blue and Orange + Blue. Both plans carry NBC, allowing you to stream the Packers vs. Cowboys game seamlessly. Sling Blue starts at $45.99 per month, with NBC and other local channels available in certain regions for $50.99 monthly. This plan also includes channels like NFL Network, TNT, and USA Network. For a broader selection, consider the Sling Orange + Blue plan, starting at $60.99 per month.

Game Details and Broadcast Info

The Packers vs. Cowboys game is set for Sunday, Sept. 28, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fans can enjoy the game live on NBC, accessible through various streaming services, ensuring a smooth viewing experience without traditional cable.

Betting Odds for Packers vs. Cowboys

The Packers enter tonight’s game as the favorites, with a spread of 6.5 points. This matchup not only guarantees a thrilling game but also invites speculation and excitement from fans and bettors alike.

With these tips, you can easily watch the Packers vs. Cowboys game without cable, ensuring you don’t miss out on the excitement. Whether you’re cheering for the Cowboys or the Packers, tonight’s game is sure to deliver a memorable night of football.