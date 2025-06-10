Stream Alex Cooper’s Captivating Documentary ‘Call Her Alex’ Online

Fans of Alex Cooper have eagerly awaited the release of her new documentary, Call Her Alex, which offers an introspective look into the journey of the dynamic host of Call Her Daddy. With a global fanbase known as the “Daddy Gang,” Cooper’s documentary not only unveils the twists and turns of her career but also delves deep into the personal experiences that shaped her evolution into a media mogul. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Alex Cooper’s new documentary, Call Her Alex, online.

Alex Cooper’s Dramatic Rise

The documentary showcases Alex Cooper’s transformation from a feisty podcast host discussing sex and relationships to the CEO of a burgeoning media empire at just 30. Through Call Her Alex, viewers get a firsthand view of the career-defining moments and candid revelations. The documentary, which includes interviews with high-profile guests like Kamala Harris and Hailey Bieber, already created a buzz during its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Notably, it addresses allegations made by Cooper against her former Boston University soccer coach, which have received significant media attention.

Where and When to Watch Call Her Alex Online

Fortunately for fans, the documentary is now accessible for streaming. The two-part film Call Her Alex is available exclusively on Hulu starting June 10, 2025. For those eager to dive into Cooper’s world, Hulu is offering a 30-day free trial for new customers. After the trial period, the ad-supported plan is available for a subscription fee starting at $9.99 per month.

How to Stream Call Her Alex on Hulu

To watch Alex Cooper’s new documentary Call Her Alex online, a Hulu subscription is required. Interested viewers can take advantage of Hulu’s trial offer, allowing you to explore their wide-ranging content in addition to Cooper’s documentary. As the exclusive streaming platform for the film, Hulu provides an accessible option for fans to engage with Cooper’s compelling story from the comfort of their homes.

A Personal Note from Alex Cooper

After the documentary’s debut, Alex Cooper expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “For the entirety of my career I’ve always been the one in the driver seat, sharing my stories on my own terms…so to relinquish control to you was one of the most terrifying and rewarding experiences of my life.” She thanked the documentary’s director, Ry Russo-Young, and addressed her loyal Daddy Gang, noting, “I hope you find a part of yourself in this documentary. Whether it’s through the pain and challenging moments or the celebration of the beautiful community we have built… thank you for everything. From the bottom of my heart I love you always.”

