Stop crossing your legs! Why?

Crossing the legs is a position most of us, both men and women, adopt. Women seem to see it as very feminine and sexy and often do it automatically. But crossing the legs at the knee is a position that has many negative effects on our health.

Because this is a serious problem we decided to tell you some valuable information about this posture and the problems it may cause to your body.

Even though a woman sitting with her legs crossed looks attractive for many men, there are some serious consequences that may appear because of this posture.

Peroneal nerve paralysis or palsy is a condition that you may get if you keep the same particular posture for hours on end. And it seems like the cross-legged position is the one that is the most likely to cause this condition.

Some studies made back in 2010 proved that if you stay in the same position for a long period of time your blood pressure increases. The easiest way for living a healthy life and avoiding circulation disorders is to stop adopting the cross-legged position. It seems like when you are sitting in this position larger amounts of blood are pumped by your heart. Blood pressure rises either because the blood from the leg is sent to the chest or because when you sit in the same position for a long time your muscles don’t change in length and your joints don’t move, and this leads to increased resistance to the blood flow.

Pelvic imbalance is also something that can be caused by this posture because keeping this posture for a long time can shorten your inner thigh muscle and elongate your outer thigh muscle.

The chances of developing “spider veins” are bigger for the people that adopt this position usually. Even if genetics is the principal cause for this problem, the cross-legged position can have a major influence on the inflammation of the compressed veins.

Some other studies have revealed that sitting in the cross-legged position for more than three hours per day can lead to neck pains, lower back pains, stooped posture, and discomfort in the hips.

Now that you know all this information we hope that you will avoid crossing your legs from now on, or at least you will try to adopt this position way more rarely.