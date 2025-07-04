Stephen Baldwin Celebrates Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Joyful Union

Stephen Baldwin recently expressed admiration for Hailey Bieber’s marriage to Justin Bieber, spotlighting the harmonious family dynamics and professional successes of his daughters. The actor praised his son-in-law Justin and his other daughter Alaia’s husband, Andrew Aronow, during a candid discussion, illustrating his satisfaction with the family additions.

Praising His Son-in-Law

Stephen Baldwin’s approval extends warmly towards Justin Bieber, highlighting the positive influence the pop star has on his daughter Hailey. During a recent appearance on The Adam Carolla Show, the acclaimed actor shared his gratitude, stating, “I’m blessed that my two daughters married two great guys.” His words emphasized not only familial bonds but also the happiness and stability found in Hailey Bieber’s marriage to Justin Bieber. This approval reinforces the supportive family environment both Hailey and Justin nurture.

A Balanced Parenting Approach

Stephen, who tied the knot with Kennya Baldwin in 1990, reflected on his parenting philosophy, showing a hands-off approach that respected his daughters’ autonomy. He shared insights into his role as a father, highlighting that he never felt compelled to interfere in his daughters’ lives or careers. “I let my kids do what they’re doing,” he remarked, demonstrating a trust in their decisions and independence. This philosophy seemingly paid off, with both Hailey and Alaia thriving in their respective pursuits.

Hailey’s Rising Success

Hailey Bieber, at 28, is making significant strides in the business world with her Rhode Skin cosmetics line recently acquired by e.l.f. Beauty for a staggering $1 billion. Her entrepreneurial success mirrors her father’s belief in allowing his daughters to pave their paths. The triumph underscores the supportive foundation that Stephen Baldwin believes has helped cultivate Hailey’s flourishing career, further enriching her marriage to Justin Bieber by balancing personal and professional achievements.

The praises from Stephen Baldwin not only underscore his esteem for Hailey Bieber’s marriage to Justin Bieber but also highlight a family built on respect, autonomy, and successful partnerships. This narrative of admiration and accomplishment continues to shape their enduring family legacy.