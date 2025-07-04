Hailey Baldwin’s $1 Billion Rhode Success: Stephen Baldwin Reacts

Hailey Baldwin’s leap into a $1 Billion Rhode skincare deal has been making headlines, drawing attention not only to her business acumen but also to the praise she’s received from her father, Stephen Baldwin. Known both for his own career and for being a supportive parent, Stephen Baldwin recently shared insights into Hailey’s journey and how he continues to prioritize family values in the midst of their success.

Stephen Baldwin’s Parenting Philosophy

“I let my kids do what they’re doing,” Stephen Baldwin remarked, highlighting his trusting approach to parenting. He encourages independence while keeping lines of communication open. “And if they want to throw a boomerang at me, I’ll call them back,” he added, emphasizing his readiness to support his children whenever needed.

Strong Family Bonds

Stephen Baldwin expresses profound gratitude for the happiness and success of his daughters, noting, “I’m blessed that my two daughters married two great guys.” This sentiment underscores the importance he places on family ties, irrespective of financial success or career achievements.

Consistency Amid Success

Discussing the values he instills in his children, Stephen insists that wealth does not alter familial priorities. “The sweet part of my kids, too, is, in the wake of whatever their success is, their dad remains the same,” he shares. “I’ve always been the same way. You know you’re going to tell your daughter the truth.”

