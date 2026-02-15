Stephanie Pratt Criticizes Brother Spencer’s L.A. Mayoral Bid Harshly

Stephanie Pratt has publicly criticized her brother Spencer Pratt‘s campaign for Los Angeles mayor, labeling it as a “vote for stupidity.” Her outspoken remarks have reignited family tensions and raised questions about Spencer’s qualifications for public office. This development reveals the ongoing drama within the Pratt family, as well as Stephanie’s strong opinions on her brother’s political aspirations.

Stephanie Pratt’s Public Critique

Over the weekend, Stephanie Pratt made headlines with a series of tweets criticizing her brother Spencer’s bid for Los Angeles mayor. She expressed skepticism about his qualifications, referring to a vote for him as “a vote for stupidity.” Her tweets included allegations of past behavior, including claims of assault and drug influence.

Spencer Pratt, who transitioned from reality TV star to public policy commentator after losing his home in the Palisades fire, announced his mayoral candidacy for 2026 earlier this year. His campaign, marked by controversy, positions him as a populist outsider.

Tensions and Allegations

In her tweets, Stephanie acknowledged Spencer’s work in the Palisades but questioned his capability to govern a city as vast as Los Angeles. “A vote for him is a vote for stupidity,” she stated, accusing him of seeking fame and attempting to market his memoir. Stephanie also shared painful personal experiences, alleging Spencer’s past violent behavior and drug influence on her life.

She referenced a 2010 incident, discussing Spencer’s legal issues in Costa Rica and their family estrangement. Despite these serious accusations, Stephanie clarified her own career shift, focusing on helping individuals with autism, distancing herself from the pursuit of fame.

The Pratt Family’s Reality TV Legacy

Spencer, Stephanie, and Spencer’s wife, Heidi Montag, are no strangers to public scrutiny, having starred on MTV’s popular series The Hills. Their family dynamics, often tumultuous, were famously chronicled on screen. Spencer’s villainous image and public feuds, including disputes with Stephanie, have been well-documented.

In the midst of his campaign, Spencer has continued to stir controversy with tactics reminiscent of his reality TV days, including branding competitors with disparaging nicknames and reflecting on past show controversies.

Stephanie’s Loyalty and Final Thoughts

Stephanie further sided with former Hills co-star Lauren Conrad, highlighting the duo’s attempts to damage her image for publicity. Emphasizing her loyalty to those in need, she remarked, “Leopards never change their spots. Stay in the Palsides Spencer.”

The ongoing family saga and Spencer’s mayoral campaign have captured public attention, adding another layer to the ever-unfolding narrative of the Pratt family.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Spencer Pratt’s representative for comment.