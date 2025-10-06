Mia Galuppo Ascends to Senior Reporter at The Hollywood Reporter

In a significant move for The Hollywood Reporter, Mia Galuppo has been elevated to the position of senior entertainment reporter. This promotion marks a new chapter for both Galuppo and the publication as they continue to deliver insightful coverage of the film industry. Galuppo’s work, known for its depth and accuracy, has made a substantial impact, making her a valuable asset to the editorial team and positioning her as a prominent voice in Hollywood journalism.

Decade of Dedication at The Hollywood Reporter

Mia Galuppo has spent a decade at The Hollywood Reporter, where her contributions have spanned a wide array of topics, from rising stars to veteran filmmakers. Her reporting extends to international film festivals and the ever-evolving trends within the industry. A highlight of her career includes a critically acclaimed cover story exploring Hollywood’s diminishing young workforce. Her talent for uncovering compelling narratives has earned her accolades, including awards from the Los Angeles Press Club.

Galuppo’s Impact and Role Expansion

Galuppo has been instrumental in profiling notable actors and filmmakers, guiding the magazine’s Next Gen franchise, and moderating key industry roundtables. Her ability to connect with the heart of Hollywood’s narrative has made her stories a staple in publications like Vice and GQ. According to THR editor-in-chief Maer Roshan, “Mia represents the best of a new generation of Hollywood journalists — smart, fearless and deeply connected to the changing business of film.”

Continuing to Shape the Future

With her new role as senior entertainment reporter, Galuppo will take on additional responsibilities including breaking news and crafting in-depth features for both digital and print. She will also continue to lead panel discussions and roundtable events. This promotion is part of a series of strategic staff updates at The Hollywood Reporter, which also saw David Katz named editorial director and the addition of talent like David Canfield and Nick Ducassi to the team.

A Bright Future at The Hollywood Reporter

As Mia Galuppo continues to report to film editor Aaron Couch, her journey at The Hollywood Reporter is set to reach new heights. The publication itself has earned prestigious accolades, including a National Magazine Award and recognition from the L.A. Press Club for best website. With Galuppo’s promotion, The Hollywood Reporter reaffirms its commitment to delivering cutting-edge entertainment journalism in an ever-changing media landscape.