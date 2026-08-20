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Stars Shine at 'The Dog Stars' World Premiere Red Carpet

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Stars Shine at 'The Dog Stars' World Premiere Red Carpet

The world premiere of “The Dog Stars” drew an impressive array of celebrities to the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Stars like Margaret Qualley and Jacob Elordi showcased their glamorous styles, leaving a lasting impression on fans and photographers alike.

Star-Studded Appearances

Margaret Qualley turned heads with her stunning attire, embodying elegance as she posed for the cameras. Elordi, known for his charm, followed closely behind, adding to the excitement of the evening. The event was not only a celebration of the film but also a showcase of fashion and celebrity presence.

Gallery of Glamour

The carpet saw a myriad of celebrities, each bringing their unique flair to the event. From Georgia Meacham’s chic look to Josh Brolin’s classic style, the red carpet was a feast for the eyes. As the evening unfolded, various stars like Tigerlily Taylor, Sir Brian May, and Guy Pearce joined the festivities, all perfectly styled for the occasion.

An Unforgettable Night

With photographers capturing every moment, attendees enjoyed a night filled with laughter, excitement, and stunning fashion choices. The gathering was a testament to the film industry’s vibrant community and the artistic expressions of those within it.

For a closer look at all the fashion highlights from “The Dog Stars” world premiere, check out the gallery below.

Margaret Qualley, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Margaret Qualley Getty Images
Jacob Elordi, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Jacob Elordi WireImage
Josh Brolin, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Josh Brolin Getty Images
Georgia Meacham, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Georgia Meacham Getty Images
Tigerlily Taylor, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Tigerlily Taylor Getty Images
Sir Brian May, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Sir Brian May Getty Images
Tasha Ghouri, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Tasha Ghouri Getty Images
Guy Pearce, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Guy Pearce Getty Images
Michael Pruss, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Michael Pruss Getty Images
Neil Corbould, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Neil Corbould Getty Images
Rak Jasper, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Rak Jasper Getty Images
Giannina Scott, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Giannina Scott Getty Images
Benedict Wong, Guy Pierce, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Ridley Scott and Jacob Elordi, "The Dog Stars" World Premiere Red Carpet
Benedict Wong, Guy Pierce, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Ridley Scott and Jacob Elordi ZUMAPRESS.com
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