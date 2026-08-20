Stars Shine at 'The Dog Stars' World Premiere Red Carpet

The world premiere of “The Dog Stars” drew an impressive array of celebrities to the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Stars like Margaret Qualley and Jacob Elordi showcased their glamorous styles, leaving a lasting impression on fans and photographers alike.

Star-Studded Appearances

Margaret Qualley turned heads with her stunning attire, embodying elegance as she posed for the cameras. Elordi, known for his charm, followed closely behind, adding to the excitement of the evening. The event was not only a celebration of the film but also a showcase of fashion and celebrity presence.

Gallery of Glamour

The carpet saw a myriad of celebrities, each bringing their unique flair to the event. From Georgia Meacham’s chic look to Josh Brolin’s classic style, the red carpet was a feast for the eyes. As the evening unfolded, various stars like Tigerlily Taylor, Sir Brian May, and Guy Pearce joined the festivities, all perfectly styled for the occasion.

An Unforgettable Night

With photographers capturing every moment, attendees enjoyed a night filled with laughter, excitement, and stunning fashion choices. The gathering was a testament to the film industry’s vibrant community and the artistic expressions of those within it.