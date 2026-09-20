Star-Studded Opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

This weekend, Hollywood came together to celebrate the grand opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park. The event, held on Saturday, was hosted by George Lucas himself and attracted a star-studded guest list that included icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Guillermo Del Toro, Laura Dern, Mark Hamill, Spike Lee, and Greta Gerwig, among others.
Star-Studded Arrivals
The red carpet saw numerous celebrities, including Nicolas Cage, Tracee Ellis Ross, Queen Latifah, Eva Longoria, and even Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Each attendee added to the event’s glitz and glamour, contributing to an atmosphere of celebration and anticipation for the museum’s opening.
A Glimpse Into the Museum
Opening to the public on Tuesday, September 22, the Lucas Museum spans an impressive 11 acres and features a diverse array of offerings. Visitors will find galleries, two theaters, a library, a restaurant, a café, a retail store, and dedicated community areas.
One of the museum’s highlights is Lucas’ extensive 40,000-piece art collection. It contains notable works from illustrators, mural paintings reflecting 20th and 21st-century art, rich holdings of comic art, children’s book illustrations, and science fiction illustrations. Moreover, the museum will showcase cinematic artifacts such as movie posters and documentaries featuring prominent artists and filmmakers.
Snapshots from the Gala
Scroll down for a collection of photos capturing the glamorous arrivals at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art’s opening night gala.
Gallery of Arrivals
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey attends the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.
Laura Dern
Laura Dern attends the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.
Mark Hamill
Marilou York and Mark Hamill attend the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.
Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig attends the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.