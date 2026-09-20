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Star-Studded Opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Star-Studded Opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

This weekend, Hollywood came together to celebrate the grand opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park. The event, held on Saturday, was hosted by George Lucas himself and attracted a star-studded guest list that included icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Guillermo Del Toro, Laura Dern, Mark Hamill, Spike Lee, and Greta Gerwig, among others.

Star-Studded Arrivals

The red carpet saw numerous celebrities, including Nicolas Cage, Tracee Ellis Ross, Queen Latifah, Eva Longoria, and even Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Each attendee added to the event’s glitz and glamour, contributing to an atmosphere of celebration and anticipation for the museum’s opening.

A Glimpse Into the Museum

Opening to the public on Tuesday, September 22, the Lucas Museum spans an impressive 11 acres and features a diverse array of offerings. Visitors will find galleries, two theaters, a library, a restaurant, a café, a retail store, and dedicated community areas.

One of the museum’s highlights is Lucas’ extensive 40,000-piece art collection. It contains notable works from illustrators, mural paintings reflecting 20th and 21st-century art, rich holdings of comic art, children’s book illustrations, and science fiction illustrations. Moreover, the museum will showcase cinematic artifacts such as movie posters and documentaries featuring prominent artists and filmmakers.

Snapshots from the Gala

Scroll down for a collection of photos capturing the glamorous arrivals at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art’s opening night gala.

Gallery of Arrivals

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image Credit: Michael Buckner/PMC

Oprah Winfrey attends the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.

  • Laura Dern

    Laura Dern at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
    Image Credit: Michael Buckner/PMC

    Laura Dern attends the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.

  • Mark Hamill

    Marilou York and Mark Hamill at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
    Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/PMC

    Marilou York and Mark Hamill attend the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.

  • Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

    Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
    Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/PMC

    Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson attend the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.

  • Greta Gerwig

    Greta Gerwig at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
    Image Credit: Michael Buckner/WWD

    Greta Gerwig attends the gala on Sept. 19, 2026.

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