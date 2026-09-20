Stallone Rejects Trump's Hollywood Ambassador Offer as 'Impossible'

Sylvester Stallone, the renowned star of the “Rocky” franchise, has revealed that his appointment as a “special ambassador” to Hollywood—bestowed by former President Donald Trump—was not a role he actively sought. Nearly two years after the announcement, Stallone candidly shared his thoughts about the position in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

Surprised by the Appointment

Reflecting on how he learned of his appointment, Stallone said, “Well, it just happened.” He recalled the moment he found out while watching television, only to hear his name mentioned alongside fellow actors Mel Gibson and Jon Voight. “I went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Excuse me? Really?’” Stallone admitted that had he been consulted from the beginning, he would have likely declined the role.

Concerns About the Role

The actor expressed his apprehensions regarding the complexities of Hollywood, describing it as resembling “feudal states” with various independent studios operating like “little kingdoms.” He questioned the practicality of his involvement, stating, “You don’t go in and tell six studios how to do things.” With Gibson and Voight also known for their independent paths, Stallone felt this dynamic further complicated the role.

A Disagreement with Trump

During the conversation, Stallone recounted his interactions with Trump, mentioning that he had told the former president, “it won’t work.” He thanked Trump for the opportunity but was clear that he believed Hollywood would continue to evolve on its own without external interference. “Hollywood works, and it will evolve. It’s corporate and corporate people won’t want to hear me tell them about finance,” Stallone stated.

The Original Announcement

Stallone, along with Gibson and Voight, was officially announced as a “special ambassador” by Trump in January 2025. In a statement shared via Truth Social, Trump declared: “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California.” He emphasized their role in revitalizing Hollywood and restoring it to a position of prominence.

Stallone’s Respect for Trump