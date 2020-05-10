Sofia Vergara shares ’90s throwback swimsuit breeze and followers assume she looks much better currently

Fans went wild over the starlet’s healthy figure yet confessed they were rather shocked by simply exactly how with the dignity she’s aged. A bulk of commenters stated they think the celebrity looks much better currently at age 47.

“Ha! Ha! You looked older after that. Was it the white highlighter on the top eyelid? I assume you look a lot more youthful currently. Must be love!” one follower commented.

Another asked Vergara to not anger yet common, “I assume you look extra stunning currently.”

One individual concurred that she has “the very same attractive form” today as she did three years earlier.

Another customer included that Vergara “def” looks “far better currently,” with another writing that while Vergara was “warm” in the 1990s,

Last month, Vergara discovered an additional throwback from her time in Miami in the 1990s, this moment with her boy, Manolo, when he was simply a little kid.

Vergara is wed to Joe Manganiello and shares Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.