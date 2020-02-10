Home Fashion Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba’s dresses radiate at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party
Fashion

Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba’s dresses radiate at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

by Jennifer
written by Jennifer
Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba's dresses radiate at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Following the significant 2020 Oscars event comes the large party at any variety of the post-show after-parties.

The Academy Awards brought countless vibrant appearances and also statement-making gowns to the layer and even from one attractive occasion to the following, the Vanity Fair after-party at the well known Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif did not dissatisfy when it pertained to spectacular star outfits.

Jessica Alba and also Sofia Vergara showed up at the trendy function wearing comparable collections of bustier dresses that both sparkled on their very own.

Jessica Alba attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images).

For Alba, 38, the “Sin City” starlet struck the grey rug in a sparkling gold unabridged dress by Versace that she coupled with a coordinating clutch while her redhead locks hung freely over one shoulder.

The Honest Company owner will likely dance the evening away with her “LA’s Finest” collection costar Gabrielle Union, that additionally got to the celebration wearing a white flower print outfit, which she matched with another half, previous NBA celebrity Dwyane Wade, that showed off a comparable coat to Union.

Sofía Vergara attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/ WireImage).

For Vergara’s component, the “Modern Family” celebrity might do no incorrect the 2nd she arrived at VanityFair Vergara, 47, additionally got to the celebration wearing a bustier dress that highlighted her curved attributes. The Dolce & & Gabbana look leaked in bedazzled platinum-looking bangles and also metal accents.

The “Hot Pursuit” starlet shared a collection of throwback pictures to her Instagram on Sunday with a recall at a few of her most renowned Vanity Fair celebration looks.

View this post on Instagram

#tb @vanityfair Oscar partyy looks💃🏻💃🏻🎉🍾

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

“#tb @vanityfair Oscar party looks💃🏻💃🏻🎉🍾,” she captioned the excellent collection of breaks.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Top 5 Best Clarks Shoes for Women

Best 7 Style Tips From Meghan Markle

Fashion Rules to Make You Look Like a...

10 Steps to Wear High Heels as a...

Red Carpet Celebrities Dresses VS Runway Models Dresses

7 Fashion Mistakes that you should avoid for...

How to Look Like Royalty in Black Dress

The Most Popular 15 Fashion Trends Over the...

Best 25 Coco Chanel Fashion Pieces of Advice

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More