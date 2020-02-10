Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba’s dresses radiate at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Following the significant 2020 Oscars event comes the large party at any variety of the post-show after-parties.

The Academy Awards brought countless vibrant appearances and also statement-making gowns to the layer and even from one attractive occasion to the following, the Vanity Fair after-party at the well known Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif did not dissatisfy when it pertained to spectacular star outfits.

Jessica Alba and also Sofia Vergara showed up at the trendy function wearing comparable collections of bustier dresses that both sparkled on their very own.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images).

For Alba, 38, the “Sin City” starlet struck the grey rug in a sparkling gold unabridged dress by Versace that she coupled with a coordinating clutch while her redhead locks hung freely over one shoulder.

The Honest Company owner will likely dance the evening away with her “LA’s Finest” collection costar Gabrielle Union, that additionally got to the celebration wearing a white flower print outfit, which she matched with another half, previous NBA celebrity Dwyane Wade, that showed off a comparable coat to Union.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/ WireImage).

For Vergara’s component, the “Modern Family” celebrity might do no incorrect the 2nd she arrived at VanityFair Vergara, 47, additionally got to the celebration wearing a bustier dress that highlighted her curved attributes. The Dolce & & Gabbana look leaked in bedazzled platinum-looking bangles and also metal accents.

The “Hot Pursuit” starlet shared a collection of throwback pictures to her Instagram on Sunday with a recall at a few of her most renowned Vanity Fair celebration looks.

“#tb @vanityfair Oscar party looks💃🏻💃🏻🎉🍾,” she captioned the excellent collection of breaks.