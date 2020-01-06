How to look like royalty in black dress

Black never goes out of fashion. This is well suited for many occasions. It is not a simple non-color to wear though. If you want to look elegant and like royalty in this non-color, you should follow the next rules that we have put together for you to always look amazing in black.

Bright Accents and Accessories

A black outfit can be easily completed by some colorful accessories. A colorful clutch, a hat or some shoes will look amazing on a black outfit.

Wear Slightly Loose Things

It is known that black has the effect of slimming. But you do not have to wear fitted clothes to make you look even slimmer, because this may emphasize all your flaws. Opt for slightly loose clothing items. This kind of items will also make you look chic.

Vary the Fabrics

You do not have to stick to only one kind of fabric. You can play with many types of fabric and create an outfit by mixing different materials. You can mix some cotton pants with some silk blouse or some leather skirt with some satin top and a woolen sweater.

Monochrome is a Chic and Time-Tested Option

Black and white is a beautiful combination which looks amazing anytime and never will go out of fashion. You should try this combination. The result will be certainly amazing.

Graphic Silhouette and Asymmetry

Black is the best non-color to create a fashionable asymmetrical or graphic look.

The Non-color Black Demands Perfection

This one is the most important rule. You should make sure to follow this if you want perfect results. When wearing black, you should make sure everything else about you is perfect. A poor hair, lack of sleep or a pale face with no makeup will be accentuated by black.

Accentuate Your Eyes

With no makeup on your face, black can make you look older, so it is important to emphasize the eyes. You should not wear red lips, because you will look like a vamp. You should choose a natural look. Red lipstick should be your choice only if it suits you.

Light Up Your Face With the Color that Suits You Best

Black is the perfect non-color for people with light skin and dark hair. When people with “warm” skin tone wear black they look tired. To avoid this result, choose a color that suits your skin tone. You can add a vivid blouse, scarf, necklace, or a brooch to your outfit.

Don’t Be Afraid to Mix Black With Colors

Black should not be worn only with red or white. Be confident and brave and combine black with other colors like purple, gray, blue, green, etc.

A Cutout Back

It looks incredibly beautiful and there’s no better way to show your back to the world.

Choose the Right Accessories

If you want to emphasize the royalty of black, you should opt for quality leather bags and belts. Some golden or metal accessories also look amazing with black…

Lace

Black lace will give you a mysterious or slightly Gothic look. And wearing it you will not achieve a too sweet look. Black lace looks amazing with quality leather or jersey fabric.