Sofia Richie’s Net Worth after Scott Disick Break up

Some laid-back facts that I can not promise will not leave you snuggled on the floor crying at your bank equilibrium: Sofia Richie is worth numerous bucks. Sofia Richie is just 21. I simply intend to highlight that at this age, my net worth consisted of a messed up $20 expense and about $40,000 well worth of college financial debt. So, yes, this is impressive– especially when you take into account that Sofia’s reported total assets are $5 million more than it was back in November 2019.

I recognize what you’re assuming: She is part of a well-off celeb family members (um, Lionel Richie is her dad) and most likely has a massive inheritance. Which, sure. However, Sofia’s most definitely made lots of her very own money, so do not get it turned. And honestly, if she’s this rich at 21, we require to discover her means.

Sofia has 6.2 million followers on Instagram (she shows up to obtain concerning 100K per month) and is hustling hard when it concerns funded content. The important thing is, it’s a little tricky to determine specifically just how much money a person makes per Instagram article since a lot depends upon exactly how involved their fans are. Like, are individuals truly looking at (or being ~ influenced ~ by) Sofia’s posts, or are they simply scrolling past them before settling right into a meme or dog video? Difficult to understand.

According to Sarah Boyd, owner of the electronic influencer company Just, fact stars with 1 million fans make around $10,000 per post. Right now, Sofia’s follower matter is more than six times that. And appearance, plenty of fact stars, influencers, and versions have afterward huge– but what separates Sofia from the pack is her association with the Kardashians, especially now that she’s best friends with Kylie Jenner.

Sofia has modeled for several notable brand names, consisting of Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Kanye West, and Chanel. Indeed, the details of these agreements remain exclusive; however, I feel quite sure thinking that Chanel pays well?

If you, a future celebrity, want to take you’re affecting one action, even more, the next logical point to do is a companion with a brand. This is essentially a more elevated version of funded material– the celebrity develops a collection with some arbitrary brand that pays them a ton of cash and the brand reaches utilize their name, similarity, and system to drive sales (which the celeb probably obtains a cut of). Sofia has partnered with a few brand names, however, check THIS out:

Yea, she did a collection with Missguided, otherwise referred to as the brand name that just needed to pay Kim Kardashian $2.7 million after she sued them for replicating her appearances.

Sofia just recently made her opening night on KUWTK, and it’s not such as anybody takes place that program completely free. Scott Disick, a normal fixture which is currently Sofia’s ex-boyfriend, is assumed to make someplace around $500K for his function on the collection– and thinking about Sofia invests so much time with the family members on the program, possibilities are Kris Jenner has her back and cut her a fat income.

According to Celebrity Total Assets, Sofia is remaining on $8 million in the financial institution– up from the $3 million she was reported to have in November 2019. That is So. Much. Cash– and not just for a person her age.