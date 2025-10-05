‘SNL’ Weekend Update Skewers Jailed Diddy, Noem’s Super Bowl Visa Plot

“SNL” Weekend Update recently took aim at a gamut of hot topics, delivering a mixed bag of humor and commentary. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che focused on everything from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles to Kristi Noem’s immigration remarks, ensuring that audiences were both entertained and informed. The segment didn’t shy away from serious political events either, diving into the government’s recent shutdown and former President Donald Trump‘s unpredictable statements. Through their sharp wit, Jost and Che managed to transform current events into an engaging comedic routine.

Diddy’s Legal Woes

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced the scrutiny of “SNL” Weekend Update following his 50-month sentencing for transportation to engage in prostitution. Co-host Michael Che humorously noted, “It’s hard to watch someone I love get punished, but that’s what Diddy would do,” alluding to Combs’ notorious reputation while keeping the mood light. Che added a risqué twist, mentioning Combs felt ashamed and remorseful about his actions in a way only “SNL” could present.

Super Bowl’s Unexpected Twist

Kristi Noem made headlines with her comments about Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Super Bowl, which “SNL” didn’t let slide. Che joked about ICE’s presence being comical given the unlikely scenario of farm workers affording tickets to such a high-profile event. This playful jab underscored the absurdity perceived by many in Noem’s statement.

Government Shutdown and Presidential Antics

The federal government’s recent shutdown was another target of Jost’s humor. He quipped, “The government finally represented the people when it just completely shut down,” suggesting a collective sigh of relief. Jost’s comedic touch highlighted the fatigue many feel amidst ongoing political turbulence, including a nod to Trump’s seemingly endless term in office.

All these topics were seamlessly woven into the segment, showcasing the skill of “SNL” Weekend Update in balancing comedy with critique. Through their dynamic approach, Jost and Che kept audiences laughing while reflecting on the absurdities of contemporary news.