In a controversial move, Google, the parent company of YouTube, is currently investigating a video shared on Russell Brand‘s account, where he proclaimed his innocence while incarcerated. The message, read by his wife, Laura Brand, has sparked significant backlash and scrutiny.

Brand’s Message from Prison

In the video, Laura Brand opened by stating, “So Russell has asked me to read something to you today.” She proceeded to read a message from her husband, who addressed his supporters with a Christian tone, expressing gratitude for their backing. “As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening,” he wrote.

Google’s Response and Investigation

Google confirmed its awareness of the situation in a statement shared with BBC News. The tech giant stated that it is “investigating” the new content. Notably, Brand’s YouTube channel was suspended from the YouTube Partner Program in September 2023, which means he has been unable to monetize his content since then. Moreover, Google declined a request from the Ministry of Justice to remove the video, asserting that it had not violated any of its regulations.

Legal and Public Repercussions

Brand, who was sentenced to 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault last Monday, was found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault by a jury after a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court. His statement led to criticism from public officials, including Britain’s Justice Secretary Alex Norris, who deemed it “completely unacceptable” for a prisoner to broadcast a statement that potentially causes distress to victims. Norris indicated that this matter is being “urgently investigated,” and consequences may follow if rules were indeed broken.

Content of the Video

In her reading, Laura continued with Brand’s remarks, stating, “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe.’” Brand notably praised the prison staff for their strength and kindness, while reflecting on his fellow inmates and the broader message of forgiveness. He said, “I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me.”

Ongoing Attention from Authorities