Jax Taylor, known for his role on Vanderpump Rules, is facing a setback in his recovery following kidney cancer surgery. His hospital release has been postponed due to experiencing “some complications,” a source close to him revealed to E! News on November 19.

Health Update and Recovery Challenges

Despite the complications, the insider shared that Taylor is feeling a sense of relief that the surgery is behind him, having been a significant weight on his shoulders for months. However, he is currently dealing with physical discomfort, describing himself as “very sore from the incisions.”

Support from Loved Ones

Amidst this challenging time, Taylor is supported by a strong network, particularly his girlfriend, Lori Krebs. “Lori has been by his side,” the source noted, highlighting that the past few months have taken a toll on him. She has been a source of peace throughout this ordeal. Their relationship has endured many trials, leading to a deep love and connection between them.

The Impact of the Journey