Snag Last-Minute Addison Rae Tour Tickets for 2025

Addison Rae‘s 2025 Tour: Here’s Where to Find Tickets for Sold-Out Dates
Emerging as a pop sensation, Addison Rae is ready to captivate audiences worldwide with her 2025 tour. Her long-awaited debut studio album and the recent Rolling Stone cover have set the stage for this thrilling global musical journey. As anticipation soars, fans are keen to grab tickets to catch the magic live. Here’s everything you need to know about Addison Rae’s 2025 tour, including how to secure tickets for shows already sold out.
With her tour kicking off in Dublin’s National Stadium, Addison Rae is set to perform across several major cities, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and concluding in Sydney. Her energy and charisma promise unforgettable experiences for fans everywhere.
Where to Find Addison Rae Tour Tickets
Tickets for Addison Rae’s concerts have been in high demand since sales began on June 20. Some shows, like the Brooklyn Paramount in New York, are already sold out. “THE ADDISON TOUR IS REALLY REAL!!!!!!,” Rae exclaimed on Instagram, expressing her excitement to perform and connect with fans this year. To help you snag tickets for these coveted dates, here are some top online resources.
How to Buy Addison Rae Tour Tickets Online
For those eager to attend the Addison Rae tour, Ticketmaster offers verified resale tickets for specific dates. Despite the high demand, Ticketmaster remains a go-to for available stubs, featuring all-in pricing inclusive of fees.
Another option is StubHub, where fans can find competitive pricing for even the most sought-after 2025 dates. For instance, tickets for the Brooklyn show start at $270, offering an alternative to Ticketmaster’s resale prices.
Consider using Vivid Seats, where you can enjoy a $30 discount on purchases over $300 with the code RS30. Additionally, SeatGeek offers a chance to secure Addison Rae concert tickets, where you can use the code ROLLINGSTONE10 to save $10 on orders over $250.
Tour Dates for the Addison Tour
Here’s a look at Addison Rae’s upcoming dates, spanning Europe, North America, and Australia, where her charismatic performances await:
Aug. 26 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
Aug. 28 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
Aug. 30 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sept. 2 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
Sept. 4 — Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
Sept. 5 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Sept. 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
Sept. 8 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Sept. 22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Sept. 25 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 27 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
Sept. 28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sept. 30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Oct. 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 5 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Oct. 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Oct. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Oct. 13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 11 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum
Nov. 14 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
Nov. 17 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
As Addison Rae prepares to dazzle fans worldwide, make sure to secure your tickets and be part of a memorable musical journey.