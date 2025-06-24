Snag Last-Minute Addison Rae Tour Tickets for 2025

Addison Rae‘s 2025 Tour: Here’s Where to Find Tickets for Sold-Out Dates

Emerging as a pop sensation, Addison Rae is ready to captivate audiences worldwide with her 2025 tour. Her long-awaited debut studio album and the recent Rolling Stone cover have set the stage for this thrilling global musical journey. As anticipation soars, fans are keen to grab tickets to catch the magic live. Here’s everything you need to know about Addison Rae’s 2025 tour, including how to secure tickets for shows already sold out.

With her tour kicking off in Dublin’s National Stadium, Addison Rae is set to perform across several major cities, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and concluding in Sydney. Her energy and charisma promise unforgettable experiences for fans everywhere.

Where to Find Addison Rae Tour Tickets

Tickets for Addison Rae’s concerts have been in high demand since sales began on June 20. Some shows, like the Brooklyn Paramount in New York, are already sold out. “THE ADDISON TOUR IS REALLY REAL!!!!!!,” Rae exclaimed on Instagram, expressing her excitement to perform and connect with fans this year. To help you snag tickets for these coveted dates, here are some top online resources.

How to Buy Addison Rae Tour Tickets Online

For those eager to attend the Addison Rae tour, Ticketmaster offers verified resale tickets for specific dates. Despite the high demand, Ticketmaster remains a go-to for available stubs, featuring all-in pricing inclusive of fees.

Another option is StubHub, where fans can find competitive pricing for even the most sought-after 2025 dates. For instance, tickets for the Brooklyn show start at $270, offering an alternative to Ticketmaster’s resale prices.

Consider using Vivid Seats, where you can enjoy a $30 discount on purchases over $300 with the code RS30. Additionally, SeatGeek offers a chance to secure Addison Rae concert tickets, where you can use the code ROLLINGSTONE10 to save $10 on orders over $250.

Tour Dates for the Addison Tour

Here’s a look at Addison Rae’s upcoming dates, spanning Europe, North America, and Australia, where her charismatic performances await:

Aug. 26 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

Aug. 28 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

Aug. 30 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sept. 2 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

Sept. 4 — Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

Sept. 5 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Sept. 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Sept. 8 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Sept. 22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Sept. 25 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 27 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

Sept. 28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sept. 30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 5 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct. 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct. 13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 11 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

Nov. 14 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall

Nov. 17 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

As Addison Rae prepares to dazzle fans worldwide, make sure to secure your tickets and be part of a memorable musical journey.