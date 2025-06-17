Addison Rae Reveals Exciting 2025 World Tour Schedule

Pop sensation Addison Rae is gearing up to take the music world by storm with the unveiling of the 2025 Addison Rae World Tour dates. This highly anticipated tour marks her debut as a headliner, promising electrifying performances across North America, Europe, and Australia. With fans eagerly awaiting this musical spectacle, the Addison Rae World Tour is set to be one of the year’s standout events.

Tour Kickoff and Stops

The Addison Rae World Tour will commence in Dublin on August 26. This European leg will see her lighting up stages in major cities such as Manchester, London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Cologne. Fans in these cities can expect a dazzling show as Rae combines her signature dance moves with her catchy tunes.

Following Europe, the singer will take her talents to North America, beginning on September 22 in Austin, Texas. The tour will continue to captivate audiences in cities including Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. In October, the excitement will ripple through Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Oakland, and culminating in Los Angeles.

In November, the enthusiasm crosses oceans as Addison Rae heads Down Under, with dates set in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Australian fans are in for a treat when the Addison Rae World Tour hits their shores.

Ticket Sales

Fans eagerly anticipating the Addison Rae World Tour can secure their spots when the general sale begins on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. local time. For those seeking early access, presale options are available starting Wednesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time. This advance opportunity allows die-hard fans to ensure they won’t miss this much-awaited tour.

Rae’s Performance Debut

Earlier this month, Addison Rae made an impressive live performance debut with a captivating set at New York’s The Box, celebrating her album release. Her unique sound and eclectic style have been praised for creating “a distinctive, dreamy soundscape,” according to Rolling Stone. This performance set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable world tour.

The Addison Rae World Tour Dates

Aug. 26 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium

Aug. 28 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy

Aug. 30 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sept. 2 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

Sept. 4 — Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal

Sept. 5 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Sept. 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Sept. 8 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Sept. 22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Sept. 25 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 27 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

Sept. 28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sept. 30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 5 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct. 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Oct. 13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct. 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 11 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

Nov. 14 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall

Nov. 17 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

The Addison Rae World Tour is shaping up to be an extraordinary journey across continents, filled with vibrant performances that will undoubtedly leave audiences wanting more. With anticipation building, Rae’s debut headlining tour is poised to take center stage in the 2025 music calendar.