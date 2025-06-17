Home » Addison Rae Reveals Exciting 2025 World Tour Schedule
Celebrity NewsEntertainment

Addison Rae Reveals Exciting 2025 World Tour Schedule

by Jennifer Anderson
written by Jennifer Anderson
Addison Rae Reveals Exciting 2025 World Tour Schedule

Pop sensation Addison Rae is gearing up to take the music world by storm with the unveiling of the 2025 Addison Rae World Tour dates. This highly anticipated tour marks her debut as a headliner, promising electrifying performances across North America, Europe, and Australia. With fans eagerly awaiting this musical spectacle, the Addison Rae World Tour is set to be one of the year’s standout events.

Tour Kickoff and Stops

The Addison Rae World Tour will commence in Dublin on August 26. This European leg will see her lighting up stages in major cities such as Manchester, London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Cologne. Fans in these cities can expect a dazzling show as Rae combines her signature dance moves with her catchy tunes.

Following Europe, the singer will take her talents to North America, beginning on September 22 in Austin, Texas. The tour will continue to captivate audiences in cities including Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. In October, the excitement will ripple through Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Oakland, and culminating in Los Angeles.

In November, the enthusiasm crosses oceans as Addison Rae heads Down Under, with dates set in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Australian fans are in for a treat when the Addison Rae World Tour hits their shores.

Ticket Sales

Fans eagerly anticipating the Addison Rae World Tour can secure their spots when the general sale begins on Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. local time. For those seeking early access, presale options are available starting Wednesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. local time. This advance opportunity allows die-hard fans to ensure they won’t miss this much-awaited tour.

Rae’s Performance Debut

Earlier this month, Addison Rae made an impressive live performance debut with a captivating set at New York’s The Box, celebrating her album release. Her unique sound and eclectic style have been praised for creating “a distinctive, dreamy soundscape,” according to Rolling Stone. This performance set the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable world tour.

The Addison Rae World Tour Dates

Aug. 26 — Dublin, Ireland @ National Stadium
Aug. 28 — Manchester, England @ Manchester Academy
Aug. 30 — London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sept. 2 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
Sept. 4 — Brussels, Belgium @ Cirque Royal
Sept. 5 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Sept. 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
Sept. 8 — Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Sept. 22 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live
Sept. 25 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 27 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
Sept. 28 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sept. 30 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Oct. 1 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Oct. 5 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Oct. 7 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Oct. 8 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel
Oct. 10 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Oct. 13 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Oct. 16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct. 19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Nov. 11 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum
Nov. 14 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
Nov. 17 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre

The Addison Rae World Tour is shaping up to be an extraordinary journey across continents, filled with vibrant performances that will undoubtedly leave audiences wanting more. With anticipation building, Rae’s debut headlining tour is poised to take center stage in the 2025 music calendar.

You may also like

Denis Villeneuve Celebrates Metal Hurlant’s 50th Anniversary English...

Meghan Markle’s Podcast Takes a Surprising Break

Pope Leo’s Historic Encounter with His First Movie...

Juror Dismissed in Diddy Trial Due to Residence...

Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Honors Billy Ray Cyrus on...

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Cinematic Debut at Karlovy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.